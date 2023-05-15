In what could be described as another first among many by the company, Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited (SWIPHA), a subsidiary of Servier, a French multinational pharmaceutical company, has received WHO prequalification of Zinc Dispersible 20mg Tablet from the World Health Organisation (WHO). SWIPHA is the first company in Africa to obtain WHO prequalification for Zinc Tablet.

According to Frederic Lieutaud, the Managing Director of Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, the WHO pre-qualification is a rigorous process that evaluates pharmaceutical products based on their quality, safety, and efficacy. This recognition is considered worldwide as a symbol of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to announce to the public that we have received World Health Organization prequalification of Zinc Dispersible 20mg Tablet on 2 May 2023. As many of you may know, our company has been dedicated to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products that meet the highest safety and efficacy standards for over 47 years,” he said.

Lieutaud disclosed that receiving WHO prequalification is an important accomplishment for the company as it validates the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and safety. He stated that the Prequalification is also evidence of our commitment to transparency and accountability in everything we do.

He added that the company could only have achieved the feat with the support of its partners and clients. “We want to convey our most profound appreciation to some of our partners, regulatory bodies and customers, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria, Servier Generic Group, the United States Pharmacopoeia – Promoting the Quality of Medicines Plus (USP-PQM+), Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, the General Hospital Alimosho, Lagos, Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Ibadan and all other stakeholders who supported our journey to prequalification,” he said.

Also speaking on the achievement, the Business Development & Licensing Director, Abbas Sambo, noted that the milestone is a testament to the company’s belief that every child deserves access to safe and effective medicines. He added that the company understands paediatric health is a critical issue in Nigeria and is proud to be part of the solution.

“With this prequalification, we can now provide the product to organisations and governments worldwide working to improve child health. We remain committed to seeking partnerships with

organisations like the Global Fund and USAID to address critical health issues such as Malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. We are actively exploring opportunities to expand our product portfolio to include medicines that can help prevent, treat, and manage these diseases,” Sambo said.

Sambo further explained that the company believes collaboration is essential in addressing these health challenges and is committed to working with global organisations, governments, and other stakeholders to ensure that essential medicines are accessible to all.

In the same development, NAFDAC commended the company for the WHO prequalification. The Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, delivered the commendation during a recent briefing in Lagos.

She said that this “laudable feat is no doubt the outcome of meaningful collaboration between SWIPHA and NAFDAC, as well as a systematic implementation of policies” earlier mentioned. With this achievement, SWIPHA has added another first to its arsenal of firsts.

“Being the first manufacturer to be recognised by the WHO as operating at an acceptable level of compliance to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements in West Africa, the manufacturer is now also the first manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical products to attain prequalification of its product in West Africa.

Adeyeye noted that the WHO Prequalification of Medicines Programme (PQP) ensures that medicines supplied by procurement agencies meet acceptable standards of quality, safety, and efficacy. She encouraged other frontline local drug manufacturers to emulate this feat by harmonising collective aspiration and synergy of effort with NAFDAC to achieve more.

