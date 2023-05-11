Break the glass ceiling in business and leadership with the BSN Women Entrepreneurship Mastering programme.

As we strive towards creating a more equitable and inclusive world, we must acknowledge and dismantle the barriers that limit individuals, women, and men inclusive from reaching their full potential.

To achieve transformative leadership growth, we must invest in programmes and initiatives that support marginalised individuals and provide them with the necessary resources and opportunities to succeed.

The BSN Women Entrepreneurship Mastering programme is created to help women develop the skills and knowledge necessary to start and grow successful businesses.

Enrolling in this programme fosters a culture of mentorship and development, where industry professionals allow individuals to learn from and be supported.

Breaking the glass ceiling and promoting transformative leadership can create a more just and equitable society that benefits us all. Let us work together to make this a reality.

To know more about the programme, kindly send an email to enquires@bsn-mba.net

About the BSN MBA

• Duration of the MBA: 24 months

• Very flexible payment is available

• Interactive real-time virtual classes

• Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation

• 50% scholarship on payment

• And so much more!

