As a CEO, Manager, or the Head of a Department, you must understand the critical role your employees or subordinates play in success and profitability. To get value, you need to give value.
The flexible learning structure of the BSN MBA Programme in Nigeria will give your employees the skills and knowledge necessary to take on leadership roles and transform the organisation. Our Alumni have gone on to achieve great success in their various industries, and we are confident that your employees will too.
The BSN MBA programme is structured to prepare prospective students (your employees) for leadership roles in their current and future roles. This flexible-hybrid learning will allow your employees to combine work, family, and study.
We look forward to having you and your team on board.
If you have any questions or would like to discuss this programme further, please do not hesitate to send an email to enquiries@bsn-mba.net
About the BSN MBA
- Duration of the MBA: 24 months
- Very flexible payment is available
- Interactive real-time virtual classes
- Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation
- 50% scholarship on payment
- And so much more!
Business School Netherlands-Nigeria
8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,
Lagos, Nigeria.
+234 806 721 1068
enquiries@bsn-mba.net
www.bsnmba.org
Business School Netherlands
Herenstraat 25,
Buren, The Netherlands.
+31 344 579 030
