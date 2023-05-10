As a CEO, Manager, or the Head of a Department, you must understand the critical role your employees or subordinates play in success and profitability. To get value, you need to give value.

The flexible learning structure of the BSN MBA Programme in Nigeria will give your employees the skills and knowledge necessary to take on leadership roles and transform the organisation. Our Alumni have gone on to achieve great success in their various industries, and we are confident that your employees will too.

The BSN MBA programme is structured to prepare prospective students (your employees) for leadership roles in their current and future roles. This flexible-hybrid learning will allow your employees to combine work, family, and study.

We look forward to having you and your team on board.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss this programme further, please do not hesitate to send an email to enquiries@bsn-mba.net

About the BSN MBA

Duration of the MBA: 24 months

Very flexible payment is available

Interactive real-time virtual classes

Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation

50% scholarship on payment

And so much more!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25,

Buren, The Netherlands.

+31 344 579 030

