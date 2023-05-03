Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Are you looking for ways to accelerate your business growth? Look no further than the Business School Netherlands (BSN) MBA programme. The BSN MBA programme is designed for senior executives, managers and professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge to drive growth in their organisations. The programme focuses on practical application and offers a unique blend of academic theory and real-world experience.

One of the key benefits of this MBA programme is its flexibility. With online and blended learning options, you can fit your studies around your work and personal commitments. This means you can continue to make a valuable contribution to your organisation while you study.

This programme gives you unique access to opportunities to network with other professionals worldwide, gaining insights into global business practices and building valuable connections.

Enrolling in the BSN MBA programme will invest in yourself and your organisation’s future. You’ll emerge as a more confident, resilient, and effective leader, ready to take your business to the next level.

Next Intake: 23 June, 2023.

Take advantage of this opportunity to accelerate your business growth. Sign up for the BSN MBA programme today and take the first step towards a brighter future.

About the BSN MBA

Duration of the MBA: 24 months

Very flexible payment is available

No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes

Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)

5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment

And so much more!

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!

HAVE A PEEP BELOW.

THIS CAN BE YOU. ENROL NOW!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25 Buren,

The Netherlands.

+31 (0)344 579 030

international@bsn.eu

www.bsn.eu

