Lagoon Hospital, a top private tertiary care and healthcare service provider in Nigeria, has announced that Olugbenga Agboola OON, the CEO and co-founder of Flutterwave, and Fola Laoye have been appointed as directors. The acquisition of Lagoon Hospital by Iwosan Investments Limited in 2021 was facilitated by a pool of investments from diverse indigenous and foreign investors. The hospital expressed its delight about Mr. Agboola’s appointment via its official Twitter page. The event also marked the launch of a multi-specialist facility and a cardiology and cardiac health management center in Lagos.

According to a statement released by Lagoon Hospital, the newly launched facility is designed for individuals seeking high-quality medical care from renowned clinical and surgical super-specialists. The facility will provide quicker access to interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and laparoscopic services with optimal outcomes for Nigerians and the international community. Lagoon Hospital emphasized that Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Victoria Island is meticulously designed to provide wholesome and advanced medical care, delivered by renowned Clinical and Surgical Super-Specialists.

The announcement of the center’s launch is particularly timely, given the need for improved specialist services in the Nigerian health sector. During the occasion, Olugbenga Agboola OON and other directors were received by the Managing Director of Iwosan Hospitals Victoria Island, Dr. Ayobami Kuyoro, and Dr. Idowu Adebiyi, Group Head of Operations at Iwosan Investments.

