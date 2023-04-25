Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

TECNO shut down the parking lot of Ikeja City Mall on Saturday, 22 April 2023, for the TECNO Spark

Festival. The Spark Festival brought together music, art, and fashion lovers from all over the country to

witness electrifying performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and showcase their artistic

talents in the excellent color area.

The TECNO Spark Festival was the place to be as everyone was queuing to take peng images at the

TECNO and YouTube booths; the MTN booth had fans winning gifts. Fans couldn’t get enough of

celebrities like thisthingcalledfashion, The Geng, and others.

Peruzzi, known for his Afrobeat tune, took the stage performing his hit singles from Amaka, Southy Love,

Majesty, and more which got the crowd all geared up for the following line of performances. DJs Lambo

and 4kerty took us way back, which brought back nostalgic feelings, and fan showed off their old-school

dance steps.

Rapper Ice Prince took the crowd singing word for word to some of his hit singles like Superstar, Aboki,

Oleku, and more. Fans didn’t miss a beat as hype men Shoddy and Hardadvantage ensured the venue

was SPARKLY, and the crowd had the best time of their lives!

Badboy AV and Bayanni’s energetic and high-octane performances made the crowd move and vibe to

their tunes. The SPARK Selfie winners were rewarded with cash gifts and brand-new Spark 10 devices

during the show, which made the event very interesting.

To end the show was Fireboy DML, and the crowd entered a frenzy. Fireboy is known for his soulful and

emotional music, and his TECNO Spark 10 Festival performance was no different. He performed hit

tracks such as “Jealous,” “Vibration,” and “Champion.” He also ushered Reekado Banks to perform the

OzumbaMbadiwe remix with Fireboy DML. His last song for the night, “Bandana,” was a perfect way to

close out the festival, and the crowd left the event feeling uplifted and inspired.

