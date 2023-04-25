Reader survey
TECNO shut down the parking lot of Ikeja City Mall on Saturday, 22 April 2023, for the TECNO Spark
Festival. The Spark Festival brought together music, art, and fashion lovers from all over the country to
witness electrifying performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and showcase their artistic
talents in the excellent color area.
The TECNO Spark Festival was the place to be as everyone was queuing to take peng images at the
TECNO and YouTube booths; the MTN booth had fans winning gifts. Fans couldn’t get enough of
celebrities like thisthingcalledfashion, The Geng, and others.
Peruzzi, known for his Afrobeat tune, took the stage performing his hit singles from Amaka, Southy Love,
Majesty, and more which got the crowd all geared up for the following line of performances. DJs Lambo
and 4kerty took us way back, which brought back nostalgic feelings, and fan showed off their old-school
dance steps.
Rapper Ice Prince took the crowd singing word for word to some of his hit singles like Superstar, Aboki,
Oleku, and more. Fans didn’t miss a beat as hype men Shoddy and Hardadvantage ensured the venue
was SPARKLY, and the crowd had the best time of their lives!
Badboy AV and Bayanni’s energetic and high-octane performances made the crowd move and vibe to
their tunes. The SPARK Selfie winners were rewarded with cash gifts and brand-new Spark 10 devices
during the show, which made the event very interesting.
To end the show was Fireboy DML, and the crowd entered a frenzy. Fireboy is known for his soulful and
emotional music, and his TECNO Spark 10 Festival performance was no different. He performed hit
tracks such as “Jealous,” “Vibration,” and “Champion.” He also ushered Reekado Banks to perform the
OzumbaMbadiwe remix with Fireboy DML. His last song for the night, “Bandana,” was a perfect way to
close out the festival, and the crowd left the event feeling uplifted and inspired.
