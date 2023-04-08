Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has commiserated with the family of the National Secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Ajani Omisore over the death of the patriarch of the Omisore family and the first Nigerian Structural Engineer, Arole Ezekiel Iyiola Omisore, who died last Sunday.

Governor Badaru described the death of Arole Omisore as a great loss not only to the family of Omisore, but the people of Ile-Ife, Osun State and the nation at large.

He said late Engineer Omisore will be remembered for his contributions to the development of the country, stressing that he lived his life in service of humanity.

The governor while condoling with Senator Omisore, prayed to God to give the Omisore family and the people Osun State the fortitude to bear the loss.

He extolled the late Omisore for his exemplary life and immense contributions to the development of engineering profession in Nigeria especially during his tenure as the President of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers.

Badaru stated that even though Arole Ezekiel Iyiola Omisore died at the age of 96 he will be dearly missed as a result of his quality life and legacies.

