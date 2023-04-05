Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign Maltina, Nigeria’s leading malt drink brand, is again demonstrating its commitment to sharing happiness with its community during Ramadan with its new campaign, ‘Show Kindness, Share Happiness.

For this campaign, Maltina is collaborating with mosques and non-profit organisations to meet the needs of the less privileged. This CSR initiative aimed at showing kindness and sharing happiness will see the distribution of relief materials to families in need nationwide.

This year, Maltina is taking its efforts to the next level by providing food for people in need during Iftar, the fast-breaking meal that marks the end of each day’s fasting. The brand is reaching out to some of the neediest people nationwide to ensure they have a nutritious meal to break their fast with. Additionally, the brand hosted Iftar dinner experiences with influencers across Nigeria to encourage and foster happiness in togetherness.

Speaking on this initiative, Wasiu Abiola, Cluster Media Lead, West Africa, Nigerian Breweries Plc., stated that the brand is proud to be able to contribute to the well-being of the society during this holy month. “Ramadan is a time of reflection, charity, and sharing, and we are delighted to be able to partner with mosques and non-profit organisations to reach out to those in need. By providing food for Iftar, we hope to help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged, and bring a smile to their faces.”

Onyebuchi Allanah, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, highlighted the importance of showing kindness and sharing happiness during Ramadan. “Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing, and we believe that by spreading happiness, we can help create a better world. We hope that our efforts will inspire others to do the same, and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most.”

Maltina’s Ramadan initiative, as part of the campaign, is expected to provide relief to thousands of people during Ramadan, and the brand is committed to making a lasting impact on the communities it serves. The brand’s partnership with mosques and non-profit organisations will undoubtedly build stronger ties with the people and foster a culture of giving and sharing that will endure long after Ramadan.

