It goes without saying that PayPal has become one of the most popular ways to pay for goods and services, and send money online. While there are plenty of alternatives to PayPal, such as Skrill or Neteller, the fact it is approaching 500 million users and processes around 20 billion transactions per annum is a testament to its popularity. PayPal is the biggest beast in the multibillion-dollar online payments industry.

You can see the allure of using PayPal. It’s ubiquitous, used for everything from paying back a mate for a taxi fare to one-click checkouts on Amazon to depositing & withdrawing at a casino. The latter, in particular, showcases PayPal’s virtues. PayPal casinos offer instant deposits, faster withdrawals (compared to cards), as well as the anonymity and security provided by not having to hand over your bank details.

In terms of its technical execution and concept, you have to agree that PayPal is pretty much foolproof. The transaction itself is encrypted, and the merchant or person receiving the money on the other end doesn’t receive any financial data.

PayPal is as safe as you make it

But is it the safest way to pay online? In a sense, the argument becomes moot. Every payment method, including traditional options like credit cards, has strong security features, and they will almost always use encryption of some sort. The reason the argument should be considered moot is that PayPal, as with all other payment options, is only as secure as you – or the company behind the payment – make it.

What we mean by the above is that it’s going to be very difficult to hack a PayPal transaction. The encryption used means it’s almost impossible to do so. Thus, if you are sending money to pay your cousin for last night’s dinner check, it’s extraordinarily difficult for that payment to be somehow intercepted and compromised by cybercriminals.

And yet, there is an onus on both the user and provider (PayPal in this case) to ensure that any attack vectors (entry points for hackers) are firmly shut. For you as the user, that means good password management, using 2FA authentication (PayPal offers this and is, in fact, one of the best in fintech for insisting on it), and ensuring the business you are paying is legitimate.

Always use strong password management

For instance, if someone gains access to your PayPal account, then they have access to your linked bank account and debit cards. PayPal also offers credit and buy-now-pay-later options, so you can run up a bill even if your underlying bank credit is declined. Don’t forget, the same expediency that makes PayPal popular – instant payments, one-click checkouts – is also a weakness if your account has been compromised.

As for the paying of illegitimate businesses, there is often a consensus that credit cards trump everything else online, given there is a commitment to protecting and reimbursing customers who fall afoul of fraud. But it’s worth saying that PayPal also has buyer protection. When checking out a payment, you will usually be offered the option of paying a merchant or a friend. The former usually requires a small fee, but PayPal will cover you for fraud (to an extent), or if the item you buy is faulty. This doesn’t apply if you select the paying friends or family option.

Overall, the point stands that PayPal is highly secure, as long as you have taken the steps to protect your account and passwords. Think of it like a vault that cannot be broken into with any tool. It’s completely safe, unless you happen to leave the key lying around.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

