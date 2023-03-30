Comprehensive guide to list of federal universities in Nigeria that accept Second Choice Selecting the ideal university is a significant decision that can shape your future career path.

Unfortunately, with an increasing number of students seeking higher education in Nigeria, competition for admissions has grown fiercer – often leading to disappointment when their first choices universities are no longer available.

Do not despair! There are still plenty of great options available to you. In fact, several federal universities in Nigeria accept second choice applicants! In this comprehensive guide we’ll examine the list of federal universities in Nigeria that accept second choice and arm you with all the information needed to make an informed decision.

What is a Second Choice university?

Before we dive into the list, let’s define what a “second choice university” is. A second choice university is simply an alternate option for students who did not meet the admission requirements of their first choice university. So if your preferred institution didn’t accept you as your top pick, you have the option of applying to another one as your backup choice.

List of federal universities in Nigeria that accept Second Choice admissions

Here is a list of federal universities in Nigeria that accept second choice applicants:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

(UNILAG) University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE)

University Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI)

Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU)

What are the admission requirements for Second Choice universities?

It is essential to be aware that just because a university accepts second choice applicants doesn’t mean the admission requirements are any less stringent. In many cases, universities require the same admission criteria for both first and second choice students.

Admission requirements for second choice universities typically include:

Meeting the minimum cut-off mark for your university in your UTME score

in your UTME score Fulfilling O-level requirements (five credits including Mathematics and English)

Complying with any additional departmental specifications (such as subject combinations for certain courses)

Applying to Second Choice Universities

How do you apply to universities of your second choice?

Applying to a second choice university is just like applying to your first choice; just follow the same application process. Here’s an overview of those steps:

Registration for the JAMB/UTME exam and selecting your top universities

exam and selecting your top universities Wait for your results and confirm if you meet all admission criteria for your top choice university. If not, consider applying to another institution as a backup plan.

Follow the application guidelines provided by the university, including submitting your UTME result, O-level result and any additional requirements.

result and any additional requirements. Wait for the university to release their admission list

FAQs

Q: Can I apply to more than one second choice university?

A: Yes, you are free to apply to as many second choice universities as desired. Just remember that each application may require a separate fee.

Q: Can I switch my second choice university?

A: Yes, you can switch your second choice university before the admission deadline. Just make sure that you notify JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) of the change and follow all necessary procedures accordingly.

Q: Will applying to my second choice university put me at a disadvantage?

No, second choice applicants receive the same consideration as first choice ones provided they meet all admission requirements.

Q: Can I still apply to a second choice university if I already accepted an admission offer from another school?

No, once you accept an offer of admission you cannot pursue further study at that institution.

Advantages of applying to Second Choice universities

While being denied your top university choice can be disheartening, applying to a second choice university has several advantages:

Increased Chances of Admission: As competition for admission into first choice universities grows increasingly tough, applying to a secondary university may increase your chances of being admitted.

Chance to explore other options: Applying to a second choice university provides you with the unique opportunity to discover other universities and courses you may not have considered before.

Opportunities to Build New Connections: Attending a different university can offer you the chance to form new relationships and expand your social circle.

Conclusion

While missing out on your dream university can be disheartening, there are still plenty of amazing possibilities available to you. The list of federal universities in Nigeria that accept second choices provides students with a chance to explore other institutions and increase their chances of admission.

