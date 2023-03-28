Geo-political instability and monetary tightening require strategic leadership for success –UK firm.

The UK-based executive education and management consulting firm, TEXEM, has stated that the scars of COVID-19, geo-political instability and monetary tightening remain major global threats raising the dangerous level of volatility in the present times.

In a statement on its website (www.texem.co.uk),the Director, Special Projects at TEXEM UK, Caroline Lucas, says these challenges have been unprecedented in recent years.

Lucas averred that the recent failure of Niger Insurance in Nigeria, the collapse of critical Silicon Valley Bank and the historically impactful Credit Suisse, which was founded in 1858, confirms no organisation is immune from these existential risks.

She articulated that the increasingly unstable global financial ecosystem is heightened at this time when debt levels are very high, and the global economy is expected to slow down. As a result, all organisations require strategic leadership to thrive.

Lucas says that to address these issues, TEXEM invites leaders to a virtual and engaging programme tagged “Strategic Leadership for Enduring Impact During Volatile Periods” in April.

She said the TEXEM programme comprises live, virtual and engaging sessions from 15 April to 6 May

“These volatile periods have significantly impacted organisations across various industries, resulting in an exodus of talent, depressed demand, high inflation, policy inconsistency, and low individual and organisational performance.

“In the face of these challenges, organisations require leaders with strategic leadership skills that can adapt and innovate to achieve enduring impact.

“It is for this reason that the TEXEM Strategic Leadership for Enduring Impact During Volatile Periods programme is crucial for executives and organisations,” Lucas said.

According to the director of TEXEM, it is a flexible yet impactful leadership development programme designed to equip busy executives with the actionable insights, tools and behavioural change required to navigate volatile periods successfully.

She said the programme would bring together a team of world-class faculty and industry experts who would share their insights and practical experiences on leading strategically for sustainable competitive advantage during volatile periods.

Lucas said executives attending this TEXEM programme would benefit from a comprehensive learning experience that covers vital topics such as Leading during high-stakes strategic change and Stimulating value innovation: Strategies for identifying, creating and sustaining new customers.

“The programme aims to help executives develop a strategic mindset, enabling them to identify new opportunities, anticipate potential threats and devise practical solutions to complex problems.

“Additionally, executives will learn how to create high-performing teams, enhance organisational agility, and foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

“Arguably, one of the significant challenges organisations are facing today is the exodus of talent,” she said.

Lucas said that in the current economic climate, employees have become more mobile, and organisations need to take proactive steps to attract and retain top talent.

She said that executives would learn how to create a culture that attracts and retains talent during the coming programme.

“They will also learn how to develop the skills and capabilities required to manage a diverse workforce effectively.

“This will ensure that their organisations have the right people with the right skills and competence to succeed,” Lucas said.

She said another challenge facing organisations today is depressed demand and high inflation.

“These challenges have had a significant impact on organisations across various industries.

“So, one of the essential things executives will learn during the April programme is how they could translate their strategic ambition into actions. This could entail developing new business models, identifying new market opportunities and adapting their business strategies to win.

“Additionally, executives will learn how to manage costs effectively, optimising their resources to achieve sustainable growth,” Lucas said.

She said that policy inconsistency is another challenge that organisations are facing today.

“Regulations and policies are frequently changing, making it difficult for organisations to plan and execute their strategies effectively.

“The forthcoming programme’ Strategic Leadership for Enduring Impact During Volatile Periods‘ seeks to solve this issue by equipping executives with the skills and knowledge required to monitor and navigate through policy changes and ensuring that their organisations remain compliant.

“Low individual and organisational performance are also challenges that organisations are facing, with many struggling to meet their performance targets,” Lucas said.

The director says the forthcoming programme addresses this issue by helping executives develop a high-performance culture, creating an environment that fosters continuous learning, innovation and improvement.

“By developing a culture of high performance, organisations can enhance their productivity, increase employee engagement, and unlock scarce value.

“Executives attending the programme will benefit from a range of practical tools and frameworks they can apply immediately in their organisations.

“They will also have the opportunity to network and collaborate with other executives, sharing their experiences and best practices and building lasting relationships,” she said.

Lucas said among the faculty to handle the programme is Prof. Roger Delves, an Oxford alumnus and world-renowned Professor of Practice.

“Strategic Leadership For Enduring Impact During Volatile Periods will show participants how to think strategically in a way that will really make an impact during times of volatile change.

Anyone in a position of responsibility or leadership would benefit from the content of this workshop because all such people have to be confident in the quality of their strategic decision-making. As indeed do the people who work in the teams and organisations that they lead. “Delves said.

Prof. Paul Griffith,

The World’s first Professor of Management to lead a team that launched a rocket to space.

“The key characteristic of organisations that are successful in navigating uncertainty and crisis situations is the strength of their strategic leadership.

For executives in a leadership position who are ambitious to take their organisation to the next level of performance and create an outstanding legacy, then participating in the ‘Strategic Leadership for Enduring Impact in Volatile Periods’ programme will help you and your team take confident steps in steering your organisation to future success he said.

Ambassador Charles Crawford, winner of the equivalent of two Oscars, will deliver lectures during the programme.

“This programme makes participants think about what they are doing, not least in balancing short-term and long-term considerations wisely.

Participants learn to ‘Go Deeper’ – to think clearly about what a problem or challenge they face is really about – what exactly is at stake?

If you don’t have a test of success and a test of failure for what you are doing, why are you doing it?”

Prof. RodriaLaline,

The developer of the intellectual property used in the chip on every ATM card is another faculty.

“Strategic leadership is not just about making the right decisions; it’s about inspiring and engaging others to embrace change and achieve success in times of uncertainty and scarce resources,” Laline noted. For more information, visit, https://texem.co.uk/strategic-leadership-for-enduring-impact-during-volatile-periods/ or email exec@texem.co.uk

