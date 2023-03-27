In commemoration of the 2023 World Oral Health Day, Colgate the global leading oral care brand in conjunction with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) took to the streets simultaneously across 15 regions in Nigeria to sensitise the public on the importance of good oral hygiene. The brand offered free dental checkup and their products as part of their community outreach.

The programme kicked off in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, 23 March,2023 across all the regions with the full support all partners and National Youth Corps members who appeared bubbly with eagerness to hit the streets, most importantly to demonstrate maximum support for Colgate in raising oral health awareness in Nigeria.

The exercise covered Lagos, Ibadan, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Calabar, Jos, Sokoto, Benin, Kano, Kaduna.

The Lagos walk had in attendance top delegates from the National Youth Service Corps led by the State Coordinator- Yetunde Baderinwa, representatives from the African Dental Students Association (AFRODSA), and few officials from the hosting Local Government- Amuwo Odofin LCDA, FESTAC. They all took active part in the community outreach exercise while offering free tooth paste samples to encourage and facilitate regular brushing habits.

World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20 March. It is dedicated to raising global awarenesson the issues surroundingoral health and the importance of maintaining standardoral hygiene practice.

During the exercise in Lagos, Shravan Kumar, the Brand Manager of Colgate stated that the goal of the exercise is to empower Nigerians with adequate knowledge and tools to secure good oral health.

“We are committed to provide the best solution for every Nigerian’s oral care needs, which necessitated the idea behind the introduction of Colgate “My tooth Doc”, an artificial intelligence WhatsApp bot that makes preventive oral care accessible to millions of Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking during the exercise Yetunde Baderinwa, Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps stated: “It is always a delight partnering with visionary corporate organisations especially those with staunch commitment to improve and enhance surrounding communities and the society at large.

“Colgate and the NYSC happen to share same vision on community development service especially with the oral health sensitisation exercise and free dental check initiative being organised to commemorate the World Oral Day. We must commend the brand for this great initiative”, she concluded.

Colgate World Oral Health Day exercise was a huge success across the cities as they helped to educate and promote sustainable oral hygiene culture across Nigeria.

