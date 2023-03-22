In the world of crypto trading, the yearn for financial freedom cannot be overemphasised, however, very few exchanges are able to truly give this to their traders. Bitfinex exchange, trusted by worldwide professional traders and whales with enormous liquidity, is one of the few exchanges around the world keeping up with new token listings and initiatives in promoting financial freedom to nurture the crypto community as a whole. Bitfinex listing of the innovative wrapped Minima ($WMINIMA) token, an ERC-20 token, is aimed at helping to build a truly decentralized network that empowers freedom all around the world and increases access to Web3 for any person with a mobile or IoT device .

Bitfinex is one of the first crypto exchanges to list WMINIMA; built on the world’s first mobile-native Layer 1 blockchain. Minima’s presale for WMINIMA, started on February 14, 2023, with 10 million tokens currently acquired, out of the total supply of 125 million $WMINIMA tokens. Traders on Bitfinex are taking this new innovation as a huge opportunity to become the early adopters of the $WMINIMA token, by making deposits and purchases during the presale period. Effective 21 March, 2023, on Bitfinex, trading for WMINIMA against the US Dollar (USD) and Tether tokens (USDt) will be available for all traders.

What is WMINIMA?

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) is a wrapped version of Native Minima (MINIMA) which has been issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) enables Minima to be tradable on exchanges shortly after its Token Generation Event, without waiting for the technical integration of Native Minima ($MINIMA) onto exchanges, scheduled for Q3/Q4 2023. WMINIMA has an initial circulating supply of 98,100,000 coins and a total supply of 125,000,000 coins, with a listing price of $0.30.

Why invest in WMINIMA on Bitfinex exchange

Bitfinex has been in existence for over 10 years and as one of the oldest exchanges, it has gained the trust and loyalty of its traders, having strongly gone through the test of time and various market turbulence. Bitfinex is known for its robust service and security during all market environments.

Bitfinex stands out as one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges, founded in 2012 to deliver the finest trading experience for retail, professional and institutional customers. Born at the dawn of the bitcoin revolution, Bitfinex is driven by the ethos of financial freedom and focused on creating simple , dependable and accessible technology that promotes freedom.

With no centralised servers and unnecessary intermediaries and at near zero-cost, Bitfinex brings financial inclusion and financial freedom to less-advantaged and emerging communities around the world, particularly where there is currency volatility.

By becoming an owner of Wrapped Minima on Bitfinex, you will be helping build a truly decentralized network that empowers freedom all around the world. The Minima protocol and its network have already been built, with Mainnet recently launching after several years in Testnet, yet Minima is still relatively unknown. As a result, there is still a huge opportunity to become an early adopter of the world’s first mobile-native layer 1 blockchain, before it becomes widely adopted.

Sign up and trade WMINIMA on Bitfinex today!

Get the Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) on Bitfinex today. WMINIMA is available to trade with US Dollar (USD) and Tether tokens (USDt)

To sign up now, follow these few easy steps:

Visit the Bitfinex website or download the Bitfinex mobile app and click on the sign-up button. Use the African Bitfinex LEOs community affiliate code “9r9ifKfHx” to get 6% discount on trading fees for life.

Create an account by entering the required details: username, email, password, country of residence and referral (optional). Create and confirm a log-in pin code or enable touch ID or face ID, if your phone enables. You will be directed to the setup security page. Here, download the Google Authenticator app. If already downloaded, select “I’ve installed the app” tab. Open the GA app to directly add your new token. Alternatively, you can also select to use the QR or Setup key. Enter your code to enable 2FA setup. Check your inbox to confirm your email address via an email sent by Bitfinex.

After email confirmation, accept the Bitfinex Terms of Service to complete the account set up and proceed to the trading page. Once that is done you can now trade the WMINIMA on Bitfinex.

Key benefits of Minima

Minima is an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that runs in full on a mobile, enabling anyone to run a fully validating and constructing node. By adopting this approach, Minima has built a completely decentralized network, one that is scalable, inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient.

Minima is a blockchain that runs in full on a mobile, which enables anyone to participate in the validation and construction of the chain, with a simple app download. As a result, the Minima network already has hundreds of thousands of fully validating and constructing nodes, distributed in over 187 countries. These nodes enable a censorship-resistant network to exist, one where individuals can exchange freely without intermediaries, and cooperate as equals.

Minima also has a hard-capped supply of 1 billion coins that will slowly reduce over time as a result of a mechanism known as The Burn. Its simplistic feature makes it easy for anyone to create custom tokens or NFTs on the Minima blockchain, which can then be exchanged in the same way as Minima coins.

Minima’s mobile-native decentralized applications can easily be built in JavaScript, HTML and CSS to create user-friendly interfaces for people to interact with its smart contracts. Partnerships to integrate Minima into existing businesses are already underway, which will increase the credibility and demand for the Minima network and its coins.

Useful Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OnomyProtocol

Discord: https://discord.gg/onomy

Medium: https://medium.com/onomy-protocol/

Documentation: https://docs.onomy.io

Hybrid Theory: https://coinmarketcap.com/community/articles/31837

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

