Yesterday, TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, launched a new flagship smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold, marking the brand’s emphatic entrance into the foldable device market. The phone delivers an immersive visual experience through an optimally sized flagship dual screen and an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system for unparalleled image-making. Launched during TECNO’s debut appearance at MWC Barcelona 2023, PHANTOM V Fold is the latest innovation from the brand as it continues to revolutionize the premium smartphone experience through outstanding technologies and exceptional performance.

Two Flagship Screens Create New Possibilities

Empowering users to discover greater smartphone fluency, whether gaming, watching movies, or at work, PHANTOM V Fold’s flagship dual LTPO screens have an adaptive 10-120Hz high refresh rate, delivering smooth motions and fluid transitions both when folded and unfolded.

The phone’s 6.42-inch sub-screen has a unique micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio for a classic single-screen flagship smartphone experience. The result of extensive research into usage scenarios and global smartphone use, the sub-screen dimensions are optimal for single-handed operation, sitting naturally in the palm while allowing the users to comfortably take command using just a thumb. Unfolded, PHANTOM V Fold reveals an outstanding 7.85-inch display with an optimal 8:7 aspect ratio on an ultra-flat screen with a virtually invisible crease.

TECNO’s Technologies Inspire an Almost-Invisible Screen Crease

PHANTOM V Fold’s main inner screen is enhanced by TECNO’s continuous pursuit of the next best technologies. The brand’s self-developed, aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge creates a virtually crease-free ultra-flat main inner screen surface. The hinge’s innovative reverse snap structure significantly improves the phone’s structural stability, while its aerospace-grade construction materials create strength with a lightweight.

The self-developed fixed-axis rotation and slide technology hinge design ensure PHANTOM V Fold’s main inner screen fits tightly together, ultimately delivering an almost unnoticeable crease. When new, the device’s screen crease measures just 0.11mm, and the device is capable of 200,000 folds.

Five Lenses for Unprecedented Image-Making

PHANTOM V Fold’s ultra-clear 5-lens photography system creates an unprecedented image-making experience with lenses for various uses. With three rear lenses and two front lenses, users can explore the world through new lenses. Enabling spectacular nighttime image making, PHANTOM V Fold’s 50MP Super Night main camera features a super light-sensitive custom 1/1.3-inch sensor, large f/1.85 aperture, and 7P composition.

The phone’s night imaging capabilities are further enhanced by AI-powered Super Night Portrait, Super Night Mode, and Super Night 4K Video, which reduce noise and capture crisp lines to make the night come alive in exquisite detail. The other rear lenses are a powerful 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens.

In addition to the rear lenses, two additional front lenses – one on the sub-screen and one on the main inner screen – bring more fun to photography with exciting image-making possibilities. While rear lenses can now be easily used for high-quality selfies, the foldable screen design allows for large-screen image capturing with a preview displayed to the subjects on the sub-screen. In contrast, the front camera on the main inner screen enhances video calling and conferencing.

HiOS13 Fold Provides a Super-Optimized Experience

Though the large-screen foldable smartphone experience has much to offer, it has often needed to be improved by having operating systems unsuitable for the devices. As a result, TECNO developed HiOS13 Fold – a highly optimized and customized operating system based on Google’s Android 13, specially designed for a foldable device.

Large-screen capabilities such as split screens, picture-in-picture, parallel windows, and drag and drop across screens, as well as differentiated interactive animation designs, create a system that empowers users’ productivity and overall enjoyment.

Foldable customizations have been made to the top 1,000 apps with the highest download frequency globally, of which 90% have been adapted to support split-screen and multi-window modes. In total, over 2000 apps have been adapted for HiOS13 Fold.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Delivers a First for the Industry.

PHANTOM V Fold is the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor. In developing the phone, TECNO deepened its long-term collaboration with Industry giant MediaTek. The chipmaker developed a dual-5G processor with dual-SIM functionality customized for the PHANTOM V Fold’s large-screen design. The processor delivers exceptional performance, allowing efficient multitasking and seamless screen switching.

Besides the processor, PHANTOM V Fold’s performance is further enhanced by 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. It is also equipped with a powerful 5000mAh (typ) battery, with rapid 45W charging capable of boosting the phone to 40% in just 15 minutes and fully charging in just 55 minutes.

With the powerful chip and charging capabilities, PHANTOM V Fold was awarded an incredible 1,023,478 benchmark score by AnTuTu, the most professional benchmarking software/website in China that provides accurate and realistic performance evaluations for smartphones. The score highlights PHANTOM V Fold’s outstanding ‘hardcore’ gaming performance and its exceptional user experience delivered across both traditional smartphone and large-screen tablet-style displays.

Empowering Pioneers – A Beyond The Extraordinary Event

To celebrate the launch of PHANTOM V Fold, TECNO hosted a special event on day two of MWC Barcelona 2023. The event focused on how TECNO, along with its strategic partners, is pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation to deliver a user experience that is Beyond The Extraordinary.

Attendees at the event included media and executives from TECNO’s collaborative partners, who were welcomed with an opening speech from TECNO’s General Manager, Jack Guo, before keynote speeches from MediaTek and Counterpoint Research. The speakers then took part in a fascinating panel discussion where they offered further insights about a wide range of subjects, from the meaning of the launch to the future landscape of foldable smartphones, offering an informative yet thought-provoking end to the event.

While speaking at the PHANTOM V Fold launch event at MWC, the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said, “In launching PHANTOM V Fold, our first foldable smartphone, during our very first appearance at MWC, we re-affirm our commitment to innovation; to the continuous pursuit of the next great technologies; and to empowering people, all around global frontier markets, to live beyond the extraordinary.”

Upon conclusion of the event, guests were invited to join TECNO at their MWC booth for their first hands-on experience of the new PHANTOM V Fold.

The development of PHANTOM V Fold reflects TECNO’s intensive efforts to bring desirable, high-end technologies to frontier markets through its PHANTOM sub-brand. Combining advanced innovations with bold style, PHANTOM V Fold delivers a premium foldable experience to new audiences. It empowers users to show their identity and become pioneers in business and society while enjoying a first-class foldable device experience.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

About PHANTOM

PHANTOM is a premium technology sub-brand of TECNO. Born in response to the growing global demand for high-end smart products, PHANTOM creates premium, stylish, bold devices that stand at the vanguard of innovation. As a pioneering international technology brand, PHANTOM empowers consumers to become pioneers and creators, enhances business and entertainment, and encourages new ways of thinking and doing with a spirit of modern individuality. Infused with the brand’s signature flare, PHANTOM’s products are a source of inspiration for its audiences to be the leaders of change, to seek the extraordinary in their everyday lives and to elevate every experience to an unforgettable moment. To learn more about PHANTOM, please visit www.mobile-phantom.com

