Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State who is the coordinator 19 Northern states of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on behalf of himself, the Government and good people of Jigawa State has sent his warm and heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu over his victory on the just concluded Presidential election.

In a press statement, the Governor also thanked the electorates who conducted themselves peacefully during the voting process that brought the victory of Mr Tinubu.

Governor Badaru expressed his belief that the President-elect will confront with renewed vigor the most urgent problems confronting the country in formulating policies that will improve the living standard of all Nigerians.

He then prayed to the Almighty to guide and protect the President-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in the task ahead.

