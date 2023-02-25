Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, rang the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday. This event was part of the Founders Day celebration in honour of Black History Month, which recognizes the achievements, contributions, and history of African-Americans who are making significant strides in all areas of life.

Flutterwave is a success story originating from Africa, led by an African-American CEO. In 2022, Flutterwave reached a valuation of $3 billion, making it the highest-valued African startup that covers sub-Saharan Africa and, most recently, North East Africa after obtaining an operational license for Egypt.

In October, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola was honored by President Buhari for his contribution to technology and financial development in Nigeria. The President decorated him with the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) award. This recognition highlights the significant impact that Flutterwave and its CEO are having on Africa’s financial and technological sectors.

Flutterwave’s success is a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of African entrepreneurs and a positive reflection of the African tech ecosystem. It demonstrates the potential of the continent’s vast untapped resources and the immense opportunities available for global investors. The ringing of the closing bell by Olugbenga “GB” Agboola at the New York Stock Exchange is a significant milestone for the African tech ecosystem. It underscores the talent and innovation that exists in Africa and showcases the continent’s potential to make an impact on the global stage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

