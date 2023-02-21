The gubernatorial candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as well as a Senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with thousands of their supporters have pledged their loyalty and support to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

In his separate speech, the Chairman of the APM in Jigawa State, Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim said all the candidates of his party for various offices from governorship to State Assembly in Jigawa have resolved to support the candidates of APC during the forthcoming general election. He said the decision was taken after a meeting with the state and local governments’ executives of the party.

Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim said that the party also resolved to support APC candidates considering the leadership qualities of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of the state for continuity and the completion of inherited projects from the previous administration. He further stated that, already supporters of the party have been directed to vote for the APC candidates at all elective positions.

Dr. Sani Gumel of the ADC, on his part said they have also resolved to join hands with progressive development under the leadership of the APC and offered their loyalty and support to the party.

The Senatorial candidate of the SDP for Jigawa Northwest Jigawa District, Senator Mohammed Alkali said his satisfaction with the leadership qualities of Governor Muhammad Badaru, which has direct impact on people, convinced him to join the APC.

Governor Muhammad Badaru while receiving them at the Government House Dutse, assured them, that they would be accorded all the rights and privileges enjoyed by all members of the APC.

