A politician, Sabi’u Yusuf (Tunde) has written a warning letter to the Convener of North-South Progressives Alliance, Alwan Hassan demanding the sum of Five Billion Naira (N5,000,000,000:00) as damages for the injury caused to him (Yusuf) through alleged defamatory remarks made against him by Hassan. The allegedly defamatory remarks were made by Mr Hassan during the Monday 6 February 2023 edition of Channels Television’s telecast programme titled Sunrise Daily. The remarks were also published by Channels Television.

In the letter written on his behalf by his counsel, Bode Olanipekun (SAN) from Wole Olanipekun & Co Legal Chamber, Mr Yusuf denied the allegations and references to him contained in the said offensive publication by Mr Hassan as “made-up, concocted, fabricated, fictitious and deliberately erroneous.” In consequence of the allegedly defamatory remarks, Mr Yusuf is demanding “an unequivocal retraction of all allegations published by Channels about him in the course of the referenced offensive telecast.”

He is also demanding a public apology to him by Mr Hassan to be issued through the same channels through which the initial ‘defamatory’ remarks were published.

Mr Yusuf’s attorneys warned that if Mr Hassan failed to comply with these demands within 21 days after receipt of this letter, their client (Yusuf) would reserve the right to resort to all means legally permissible under various applicable laws which the accused (Hassan) is subject, “to municipally and globally seek the appropriate redress relating to the unwarranted attacks on his person and ascription of derogatory falsehood to his character” by Mr Hassan.

The counsel stated that this letter also serves as both a warning and request for Mr Hassan to desist from making any further defamatory remark about him (Yusuf). Read the full text of the warning and rebuttal letter below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

