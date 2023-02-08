In this interview, Professor Randall Peterson, Professor of Organisational Behaviour; Academic Director, Leadership Institute of the prestigious London Business School, explains the importance of the TEXEM, UK’s Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times programme and why executives should attend. Other TEXEM, UK’s faculty delivering this programme include Professor Paul Griffith, the world’s first Professor in Management to lead a team to launch a rocket into space, Oxford alumnus Professor Roger Delves and Ambassador Charles Crawford, winner of the equivalent of two Oscars.

1. What can Leaders do to better manage in uncertain times?

I would say that the most important thing is to figure out your personal tolerance for risk. Those who are OK with risk are likely to be OK with change. Those who prefer to avoid risk are more likely to take risks (sometimes unreasonable or unwise risk) to avoid changing.

2. How can leaders develop self-awareness to manage change in uncertain times better?

Most importantly, get feedback from others! As hard as it can be to listen sometimes, everyone must ask others for feedback, listen carefully, and not get upset, but LEARN from it. We will cover more of this at TEXEM’s forthcoming programme, Self-awareness for better management of change in uncertain times. I encourage you to attend.

3. How can organisations help their executives develop self-awareness for better change management in uncertain times?

There are always TEXEM executive development programmes that you could attend, and one should always be willing to talk about it openly with your people. Verbalising it makes it less frightening!

4. What are three challenges that organisations face at this critical time, and what will be your advice for leaders on addressing this?

The fast pace of change, stiff competition and increasingly challenging operating landscape. Change means old plans die, but there is always an opportunity for change. I will also encourage a culture of ingrained psychological safety-challenge ideas and do not attack the people behind the ideas, and encourage everyone to contribute.

Finally, encourage your team to embrace a growth mindset-keep an open mind and ask further questions to avoid being superficial. A growth mindset culture is difficult to imitate and gives you an edge over competitors.

Some of the best ideas that drive life- changing innovation are from the most unexpected sources, which could be the silver bullet for you and your organisation to thrive in these challenging times.

5. What lessons could leaders learn from previous crises, such as COVID-19 and the global economic recession that leaders can learn from?

That there were WINNERS in those crises. Ask yourself what you can do to win now. One of the critical challenges of crises is that some leaders might need more time to tap into the collective knowledge in the organisation and act alone. Those who win ask great questions, build trust, encourage the team to challenge assumptions and emphasise the organisation’s purpose. They also continually learn from others’ mistakes and join TEXEM’s forthcoming programme to learn how to win in turbulent times.

6. How can organisations still win in these increasingly challenging times?

Look for opportunity and not be scared of what you might lose in the change. Develop agility and adaptability in your DNA, build enduring relationships, and be spontaneous, innovative, reflexive and strategic.

7. What will you like leaders to do differently to turn challenges into opportunities?

Mainly look for opportunities rather than try to protect what they already have.

8. Why should delegates attend the TEXEM programme Self Awareness for better management of change in uncertain times?

Participants who attend this TEXEM, UK’s programme will challenge assumptions, become more motivated, improve their leadership quotient, network and help their organisation to win.

9. What is the programme format?

The TEXEM, UK Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times programme is a combination of self-paced study and live sessions. Participants will study for an average of one hour every day between February 11 to March 4, and there will be live sessions every Saturday for four weeks. The experience has been gamified such that participants will get points ranked on a league table for every article read, video watched, and comment made. The top 5 on the league table will be recognised each weekend when we have the live sessions via zoom, during which different faculty will deliver. For example, each live session on Saturday will have Professor Roger Delves, Professor Paul Griffith, the world’s first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket, Ambassador Charles Crawford, and I deliver. For more information, email exec@texem.co.uk

or register at https://texem.co.uk/self-awareness-for-better-management-of-change-in-uncertain-times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

