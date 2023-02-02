Do you like going on the hunt for your favourite celebrity’s preferred products? It can give you an air of fanciness wearing the same thing that your favourite celebrity loves to wear.

If you want a warm, functional, and upscale winter jacket, why not try Oprah Winfrey’s favourite style on Amazon? It’s on sale now! Here are the details!

Who is Oprah Winfrey?

Oprah Winfrey is a famous American talk show host and philanthropist. Her life started in poverty but skyrocketed to fame and fortune as one of the most famous self-made women of colour in America.

She is 68 years old with a net worth of about $2.5 billion. She is most famous for being the host of the Oprah Winfrey Show which ran for 25 consecutive seasons from September 1986 to May 2011.

The show got as many as 42 million viewers every week and topped viewership statistics with other talk shows during its time. The last episode that aired on broadcast television on May 25, 2011 was so critically acclaimed that it was even reaired in select movie theatres across America.

Which Coat Does Oprah Love?

Oprah Winfrey loves to stay warm in the cold weather in style with an Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon. It is originally $149.99 to $159.99 based on the size that you purchase. However, there is a 20% off coupon available for you to apply to the product, which means you are spending only $119.99 to $127.99 after the discount.

Earlier this week, some news sources reported that the jacket went for as low as $89, which was a 41% savings. Even though the jacket skyrocketed back to full price, you can still take advantage of applying the 20% off coupon, but act now before that deal is gone, too!

The coat comes in 13 styles. Some select colours such as navy, green, and red have styles with or without a fur trim around the hood as the other colours do not have the fur trim option.

Women of all sizes can enjoy this coat as it is highly flattering for those up to a size 5X. Look stylish, feel comfortable, and stay warm during this cold winter season.

With about a 4.5-star rating across more than 24,000 reviews, women and celebrities alike love this jacket! Candice Bergen loves the red version while Lucy Hale and Emma Stone both prefer the green variety without the fur trim.

How to Apply the 20% Off Coupon

When you click the link above to view the product details, the option to apply the 20% off coupon will be under the price which is underneath the product title heading. Check the box to apply the coupon to your order.

When you get to the checkout phase of your shopping experience, you should see the discount show up when looking at your total. Go to the coupon terms to find the specific discount code. Copy and paste it into the discount code section at checkout as another way to take advantage of the offer.

What If I Miss Out On the Sale?

If you are reading this and missed out on the sale, do not worry! Save your favorite style in the “save for later” section of your cart to watch for possible sales or new coupons for the product.

Conclusion

What is your favourite style of this jacket? Would you purchase it for the full price even if you missed the promotion? Tell us in the comments below!

