Flutterwave, Africa’s leading fintech company, has announced its plan to revamp Barter, a retail product that offers money transfer and virtual card services to its customers.

In an email on 31 January, Flutterwave notified its customers of its decision to rebuild the platform for improved efficiency and user-friendliness.

The product team is working on a brand new version of Barter with enhanced features to deliver a better customer experience.

The updated platform will address customer concerns by breaking down its existing services and focusing on specific problems.

During maintenance, certain features like new user sign-up and barter-to-barter transfers may be affected. However, customers will still have access to their funds and the ability to pay bills and airtime, the company said.

For cross-border fund transfers, the company advises using Send by Flutterwave.

