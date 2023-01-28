In the last eight years, Nigeria has witnessed dramatic changes that have reshaped our social, economic and political environment in negative ways. Solutions that were promised have been clearly incapable of providing meals on our tables, or sustaining unity, peace and progress for the generality of our people.

All across the country, lives and properties of our citizens have been lost to communal clashes, some between long existing neighbours, that could have been managed by a committed government.

An insurgency in the North-East that we were promised would be wiped out in the first four years of the APC has persisted without control.

In the midst of all these violence, the current government has remained silent and has shown its incapacity in dealing with these challenges, even exhibiting extreme bias.

Today, they still claim, without shame, that only they can solve the problems they have obviously made worse.

In the coming election, the decision to be made is obvious. Do we continue with the failed policies that rendered Nigeria economically, politically and socially or do we change path and elect a leadership that has proven itself most adequately prepared to address these challenges?

As we search for a leader who will provide ingenious solutions to move Nigeria out of its current challenges, it is fundamental that our next president must have a history of building bridges to connect all the different groups that make up the Nigerian nation and must possess certain qualities that reveal a commitment to the Democratic principle in his private and public life, and in the way they delegate responsibilities.

Unlike candidates who celebrate the mentorship of political disciples from within their limited political space, Atiku’s mentorship cuts across the entire nation, regardless of ethnicity, religion or geopolitical space.

His emergence as a candidate is seen as the much awaited opportunity to reintroduce a government that is built on a wealth of experience in economic management, and that is driven

Beyond his strong record in the defence of democratic values, Atiku’s role in nurturing one of the greatest period of growth the Nigerian economy ever witnessed speaks volumes for his ability to address our current crises.

Atiku is the only presidential aspirant that has a verifiable track-record of canvassing the need for restructuring the Federal administration process in order for Nigeria to achieve sustainable peace, unity and progress.

Atiku’s consistent call for restructuring has now been accepted as the only condition for sustainable peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.

He stands as the first presidential aspirant to genuinely seek a complete reappraisal of our current fiscal arrangement to ensure equity for all In a true federal system.

It is on record that Atiku was the prime mover of 13% derivation on oil revenue to oil producing states. Atiku believes that no amount of resources is too much to be sacrificed to allay the feelings and fears of marginalisation by any group in Nigeria.

It is much to his credit also that the 13% derivation principle is enshrined and sustained in the present constitution.

Judging from Atiku Abubakar’s visions, and his commitment to execute his visions for the development of Nigeria, a desire he has consistently pursued for many years now, he remains the best man for the job in 2023.

Atiku Abubakar’s intention to run for the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria has reignited the hopes of many.

Sponsored by the National Conscience Movement.

