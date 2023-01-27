Dear Partners in Nigeria

Greetings and happy New Year!

We write to inform you we will be closing our Nigeria office at the end of January 2023 as part of our transition into Open Society-Africa.

As you may already be aware, in January 2022, the Africa Regional Office (AfRO) and the African foundations—Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa (OSIEA), Open Society Foundation for South Africa (OSF-SA), Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)—moved into a unified Africa strategy and structure under Open Society-Africa. This move aimed to consolidate resources and deepen our continental engagement for greater impact, guided by our four strategic priorities—Participation and Expression; Accountability and Justice; Opportunity and Equity; and Security and Rights. These priorities are augmented by two cross-cutting approaches—Women’s Rights, and Policy and Engagement.

Moving forward, we are closing several sub-offices (including the sub-office in Abuja) and will coordinate our continental work through our offices in Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Dakar as well as our African Union (AU) Liaison Office in Addis Ababa.

For two decades, we have had productive partnerships in Nigeria through OSIWA. We are committed to deepening these partnerships under Open Society-Africa. We assure you that the closure of our Abuja office does not mean we are ceasing work in Nigeria. We are in fact scaling up support to Nigeria as a priority country under Open Society-Africa’s new strategy.

To ensure we remain responsive, we want to ensure that your questions and requests are now channelled through the appropriate Directors, Division Directors, and Managers. Please find all relevant contact details below:

Hawa Ba, Division Director, Participation and Expression: aba@osiwa.org

Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei, Division Director, Justice and Accountability: akyei@osiwa.org

Titus Gwemende, Division Director, Opportunity and Equity: titus.gwemende@opensocietyfoundations.org

Tem Fuh Mbuh, Manager, Security and Rights: tmbuh@osiwa.org

Sarah Mukasa, Division Director, Women’s Rights: smukasa@osiea.org

George Kegoro, Director, Policy and Engagement: gkegoro@osiea.org

Should you have any questions regarding ongoing grants or the transition into Open Society-Africa, please get in touch with Tem Fuh Mbuh, Manager, Security and Rights, who has also been overseeing our work in Nigeria: tmbuh@osiwa.org.

We thank you for our two decades of partnership advancing open society values in Nigeria. We look forward to deepening this partnership. We also take this opportunity to wish you a great year ahead.

Sincerely,

Muthoni Wanyeki, Executive Director,

Open Society–Africa.

