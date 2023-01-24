GSK, a science-led global healthcare company has invited applications from early career African scientists for a GSK Africa Open Lab research grant. The maximum amount per award is £75,000 (Seventy five thousand British Pounds).
The award is open for scientists who have an idea that could improve the scientific understanding of malaria, TB, neglected tropical diseases and other infectious diseases in Africa. The GSK release reads as follows:
GSK Research Funding Opportunity
Do you have an idea that could improve the scientific understanding of malaria, TB, neglected tropical diseases and other infectious diseases in Africa?
Applications are invited from early career African scientists for a GSK Africa Open Lab research grant. Maximum amount available per award £75,000.
Applications open: 9th December 2022 Application deadline: 17th February 2023
For more information visit: www.gsk.com/AfricaOpenLab
