Wakanow is defining the future in the travel industry, opening new doors, creating ease of travel, unlocking new destinations, and providing fintech services that enhance travel. The revolution is creating opportunities that are driving the future of how customers shop for travel and how they interface with travel agencies and the entire value chain of the travel industry.

Keeping in step with the new frontiers being created, Wakanow has restructured to function as a Group entity. In line with that, the Board of Directors and Management of Wakanow Group has appointed Mr. Adebayo Adedeji as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Mrs. Adenike Macaulay as Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow Nigeria effective January 2023.

At the tip of the spear in the new structure, Bayo Adedeji will be at the forefront of expanding the business in Africa (beginning with West Africa) and then exporting the Wakanow excellence into other regions of the world. Adenike Macaulay is tasked with leading the charge within the shores of Nigeria and ensuring that the business in Nigeria deepens its roots and spreads its tentacles across the regions of the country.

Whilst announcing his new role, the new Group CEO Bayo Adedeji stated, “We are expanding into new verticals and Countries in Africa and beyond to take advantage of new business opportunities in the emerging competitive landscape leveraging our deep understanding of the African customer and expertise in the travel tech industry, and I will be leading this venture as Group CEO”

He went on to state that, “The synergy I have built with Adenike over the last 18 months makes me super confident to take on this new challenge knowing that our core business will continually grow geometrically in her hands.”

Also reacting to her promotion, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay the new Wakanow Nigeria CEO said, “I am delighted to receive the leadership torch of Wakanow Nigeria from Bayo and also excited to take on the new responsibility saddled upon me by the board and management of Wakanow and look forward to leading and building with an immensely talented team.”

In addition to major executive management changes, the company has also strategically positioned its subsidiaries to open new frontiers, constantly innovating for a more satisfactory customer travel experience, delivering technologically powered solutions for things as basic as buying flight tickets to booking hotels and rides.

These strategic changes are necessary considering the significant growth and success the company experienced post pandemic. Wakanow has since reclaimed its number one position in Nigeria the largest market in West Africa. Another precursor to the structural changes is the commencement of operations in UAE, US, Sierra Leone and Gambia which kickstarts Wakanow’s drive to connect all of Africa and Africans beginning in West Africa. Plans are already in place to launch in UK, Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire in 2023.

Wakanow has become renowned for her support to local and international airlines and for enhancing the Nigerian aviation industry with distinct products and services. The travel tech company is built to cater to all the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, and COVID-19 tests, among other offerings for Nigerian travelers. Wakanow’s charge toward global expansion is now in full throttle and with the latest restructuring, new milestones are certain to be reached and surpassed. Wakanow supports African movie, music and entertainment industries to export Africa to the rest of the world.

About Wakanow.com

Wakanow is Africa’s foremost travel tech agency and offers the best travel deals and experiences. Wakanow is built to cater to all of the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, and COVID-19 tests, among other offerings.

Wakanow’s central focus is its customers and every product and package is created with that at the forefront. With an increasing presence across Africa, Wakanow is poised to ensure that Africans have the best travel experiences and also be at the forefront of showcasing African beauty, heritage, and culture to the rest of the world.

You can access and book amazing flight deals by visiting www.wakanow.com

