Business School Netherlands (BSN) is a Dutch business school that offers an Action Learning Executive MBA program.

Action learning is a problem-solving and decision-making method involving individuals working together to identify and solve real-world problems.

Some benefits of choosing the Business School Netherlands (BSN) Action Learning Executive MBA programme include:

1. Practical, hands-on learning with your organisation as the case study on all Projects: The Action Learning approach allows students to apply their knowledge and skills to real-world business challenges in the organisation, which can be more engaging and relevant than traditional classroom-based learning with case studies on other organisations. You will become internal consultants and profer solutions and recommend organisational innovations.

2. Networking opportunities: The EMBA programme is designed for working professionals like you to network with other experienced professionals from various industries and improve their performance at work.

3. Flexibility and Convenience: The programme is designed for busy professionals, with flexible workshop options and the ability to complete coursework. The programme is a real-time virtual. You will be running the MBA while working in your organisation and providing actionable solutions to business challenges.

4. International perspective: The Business School Netherlands (BSN) Action Learning Executive MBA program has a global focus with international standard course content.

5. Foreign and Experienced Faculty: The Business School Netherlands (BSN) MBA program is taught by experienced business professionals and academics who bring a wealth of practical experience to the classroom.

CHOOSE A PRACTICAL, FLEXIBLE, FOREIGN AND GLOBALLY ACCEPTED MBA

