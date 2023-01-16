Business School Netherlands (BSN) is a Dutch business school that offers an Action Learning Executive MBA program.
Action learning is a problem-solving and decision-making method involving individuals working together to identify and solve real-world problems.
Some benefits of choosing the Business School Netherlands (BSN) Action Learning Executive MBA programme include:
1. Practical, hands-on learning with your organisation as the case study on all Projects: The Action Learning approach allows students to apply their knowledge and skills to real-world business challenges in the organisation, which can be more engaging and relevant than traditional classroom-based learning with case studies on other organisations. You will become internal consultants and profer solutions and recommend organisational innovations.
2. Networking opportunities: The EMBA programme is designed for working professionals like you to network with other experienced professionals from various industries and improve their performance at work.
3. Flexibility and Convenience: The programme is designed for busy professionals, with flexible workshop options and the ability to complete coursework. The programme is a real-time virtual. You will be running the MBA while working in your organisation and providing actionable solutions to business challenges.
4. International perspective: The Business School Netherlands (BSN) Action Learning Executive MBA program has a global focus with international standard course content.
5. Foreign and Experienced Faculty: The Business School Netherlands (BSN) MBA program is taught by experienced business professionals and academics who bring a wealth of practical experience to the classroom.
CHOOSE A PRACTICAL, FLEXIBLE, FOREIGN AND GLOBALLY ACCEPTED MBA
Plan for the March 2023 intake.
Application closes on 30th February 2023.
- Duration of the MBA: 24 months
- Very flexible payment available
- Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)
- 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment
- Join from anywhere in the world with our real-time virtual classes
- And so much more!
