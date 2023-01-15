By and large, the casino industry has always been characterised by holding on to its traditions. Games, terminology, etiquette, etc., have remained largely unchanged for decades, centuries even. Sure, there have been some evolutionary changes – the advent of internet casinos in the 1990s being one – but in the broadest sense, the industry has always embraced its past. Consider that if you sat a 1980s gamer in front of a PlayStation 5, they’d probably scratch their head and wonder what’s going on. But transport someone from a 1950s casino to a casino today, and they’d have no problem recognizing games like roulette, blackjack, poker, and so on.

And yet, as mentioned, evolution does come to the casino. And with blockchain and cryptocurrency, we are starting to see some of the most important changes since the arrival of online casinos in the 1990s. The technology is changing the game – almost literally – creating better conditions for players and more opportunities for operators. Behind the scenes, we see innovative companies building different types of casino gaming experiences, and one of those is Spribe, a gaming studio that wants to revolutionize the online casino space.

Aviator blends community and betting

One of Spribe’s most popular titles is the Aviator online game, which offers an intriguing casino experience. To look at it, it’s quite simple – players place bets on how high a plane will ascend before it “flies away”, with the main objective being to cash out the bet at the opportune moment beforehand. While that might not seem like anything groundbreaking, there’s more to it than that. Spribe describes it as a social casino game, allowing players to interact with each other and “build a community”.

Moreover, as we mentioned, Spribe is one of those studios building blockchain-compatible games, which is arguably the real revolutionary aspect here. The blockchain allows players to verify results, meaning they know that the casino is playing fair. Aviator joins many other games at crypto casinos under the Provably Fair Games banner. In essence, this means players can verify that all results are above board, and the casino itself does not need any independent auditors. Remember, for all the complexities of cryptocurrencies, the blockchain is, in essence, a public ledger that is immutable (cannot be altered), so it’s perfect for verifying the results of online casino games.

Not surprisingly, given it is a fully-fledged gaming studio, Spribe has a lot more on offer than Aviator. It has a raft of similar community games, including the ever-popular Plinko. In addition, you’ll find traditional casino games like roulette and poker. There are plans, too, for the company to start building video slots. Of course, it goes without saying that these will also be verifiable by the blockchain through Provably Fair technology.

Spribe has released PvP skill games

But one of the most interesting markers coming through Spribe is what is often regarded as the holy grail for casino players – skill games. There have been attempts in the past to integrate skill games at both land-based and online casinos, although many were seen as commercially unviable. Blockchain provides a solution to that because it provides true player-versus-player transactions online. Sure, you can find PvP games at poker rooms online, but Spribe has opened the market with titles like Backgammon, Dominoes, Seka, and Bura.

It should not be forgotten that the commercial blockchain sector is only a handful of years old, so companies like Spribe are only getting started. But they firmly believe they can transform the casino industry using blockchain, and related products like cryptocurrency and NFTs. It’s going to be fascinating to see how they evolve these gaming experiences to deliver fairer games, community gaming, and titles where you can earn money through skill, not luck.

