Man’s innate nature to create boundaries and expand them has resulted in the gradual evolution of territories into provinces, empires, and what we have now as nation-states and militarized borders. However, As our world becomes more connected, global mobility has become crucial more than ever giving the ability to relocate, invest in promising sectors abroad, and expand the business in new potential markets.

Moreover, the desire to travel and explore has remained and will continue to be a part of man’s response to life. Luckily, visa-free agreements amongst nations have played a major role in the protection of man’s rights and desire for freedom of movement. With the right passport, there can be an upscale to the pros of traveling, whether for business-related or vacation purposes, as opposed to the cons of traveling.

The ‘right passport’ is what companies like Citizenship Bay, a leading Citizenship and Residency by Investment company excel at providing. Their team of experts has gathered and filtered libraries of information on pathways to achieving citizenship by investment in as short a time as possible. What you get from this team of experts is a service that is tailored and intentional about you. With your first free consultation and a money-back guarantee, you can’t go wrong with Citizenship Bay.

Zaid Al Dayriyeh, Managing Director at Citizenship Bay, lists below the 8 most powerful passports you can hold that give you visa-free access to over hundred and fifty countries without the hassle of filling out lengthy visa applications, bothersome documentation or interviews.

1. Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua & Barbuda citizenship offers you Visa-free travel to 151 countries, including Schengen, UK, Belgium, Denmark, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece… In just 5 months, this country grants you irrevocable citizenship with no tax obligations for non-residents. The investment for this program starts at $125,000.

2. Dominica

Dominica is yet another country with about 145 visa-free privileges to various countries. Dominica Citizenship doesn’t require residency or even an interview. The Dominican government has made it possible for all dependent children who are up to 30 to be a part of the application process. With Citizenship Bay, you can receive your passports in just five months starting from $100,000.

3. Grenada

This country owns one of the fastest citizenship programs in the world starting from $150,000. Within a few months, you can be a citizen and own a passport that allows you to visit 146 countries without a visa. An added advantage of Grenada citizenship is the open opportunity to apply for a U.S E-2 investors visa, a visa that gives you the right to live and invest in the United States.

4. Malta

Malta Citizenship in this country doesn’t only give you visa-free privileges to over 185 choice destinations, it also gives you the right to live, work and study anywhere in Europe. If you go ahead to make Malta your domicile, it just so happens to also be an English-speaking business environment. Unmarried dependent children up to 26 years can also be a part of your application and the whole process gets done under two years. This is one of the few citizenship-by-investment schemes with the best advantages starting from €700,000.

5. Saint Lucia

Applicants to the Saint Lucia citizenship by investment scheme can invest starting from $100,000 in the National Economic Fund or purchase of real estate in a government-approved project. The country allows dual citizenship, enabling an applicant to hold additional citizenship with visa-free access to 147 countries. Dependent children up to the age of 25 can also be a part of the same application.

6. St Kitts and Nevis

When ranking passports that provide the greatest benefits in the world, St Kitts and Nevis ranks high. With visa-free travel to 157 countries including Europe & UK, this dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea boasts natural island beauty, warm weather, as well as easy access to international cities. This program is starting from $150,000.

7. Turkey

What does the Turkey passport give you? Vast visa-free travel benefits. To acquire it, applicants don’t even have to declare their foreign assets and income when going through the investment route. Its citizenship starts from $400,000 and offers applicants free medical services, education and university reimbursement plans. Also, dependent children who are up to 18 years of age can be added to the application. When citizenship is granted, it is literally generational, that is, it is passed on to your descendants.

8. Vanuatu

The Vanuatu citizenship by investment program requires making a non-refundable donation to the country’s Development Support Program starting from $130,000 and offers visa free travel to 98 countries.

WHY CONSIDER A SECOND PASSPORT?

Diversified investments

Al Dayriyeh explained that investors who are looking to diversify their investments in tourism, technology, and services can benefit from the advantages of the second citizenship.

Also, Investors who are looking to expand their operations and open a new business abroad, can take advantage of the massive opportunities in countries providing citizenship by investment, as per Al Dayriyeh.

World-class healthcare, educational systems

As per Al Dayriyeh, being a holder of a second citizenship gives investors access to world-class healthcare systems and to superb educational services, and better standard of universities.

Global mobility

Al Dayriyeh said: “Applying for a visa may be a very difficult procedure. Many investors are finding it harder to secure travel visas as global immigration regulations tighten. Businessmen whose operations rely on recurrent travel find this to be a major impediment. A second passport allows visa-free travel to more than 150 countries. This makes travel much easier with visa-free access to most of the developed world including the EU and UK”.

Seeking social, economic stability

A second citizenship has become as valuable as a life insurance policy for successful investors since they can benefit from social and political stability in countries providing citizenship programs, Al Dayriyeh added.

Be it business or vacation travels, let ease be the motto. Make Citizenship Bay and its customer-centric approach the oil that greases your travel dreams.

