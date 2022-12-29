Tingo, Inc, OTC Markets (TMNA) Dozy Mmobuosi, renowned technology entrepreneur and philanthropist, has unveiled the new Dozy Mmobuosi Leadership Centre (DMLC), housed in Oxford, United Kingdom, that will welcome its first cohort of African leaders in February 2023, with the aim of developing their skills to help them transform their private and public sector services. The cohort will experience a world class month-long in-person programme.

The selected participants will be immersed in a learning, coaching and collaborative programme with support from world leading institutions such as the University of Oxford and leading personnel from the world of business and government.

Each year, the innovative programme will develop the skills of over 35 outstanding leaders from Africa. The centre will also be used throughout the year as a meeting point for world leaders, researchers, and for high level events.

Participants will undergo rigorous coaching in key areas including future technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, leadership; entrepreneurship; capital raise and finance in order to enhance their knowledge understanding on how they can embrace these tools to transform the societies and industries in which they serve.

The DMLC, will be supported by Rt. Hon. Mark Simmonds as its Chair. Simmonds previously served as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Minister for Africa the Caribbean, international energy and climate change from September 2012 to August 2014. He was the elected Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness from 7 June 2001 to 2015. Simmonds has also Chaired the UN Security Council on two occasions.

Simmonds said: “The Dozy Mmobuosi Leadership Centre is a transformational and innovative mission to provide African entrepreneurs and sectoral leaders with access to high level motivation and mentoring of next generation leaders. The Centre will provide the foundation to drive impact and nurture future leaders in global society.’’

He added further, ‘’The programme based near Oxford will enable these outstanding Africans to develop and enhance skills in leadership, governance, motivation, finance, technology and innovation. Providing access to some of the world’s most inspirational leaders, ensuring enhanced human capital of young Africans to help their businesses grow and to accelerate Africa’s economic and social development.

The founder of DMLC, Dozy Mmobuosi said: “The role and timely launch of this Leadership Centre has never been more important. The climate in which we find ourselves is one of unprecedented uncertainty for the developing world and Africa in particular. The DMLF will play a key role in developing high quality accountable leadership in Africa and will seek address the most complex and difficult of societal issues.

Mark has already demonstrated his passion for Africa and good governance and will no doubt be a great asset to the Leadership Centre whilst also listening closely to others to help build a clear vision for the future of the organisation.’’

