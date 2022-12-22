It promises to be a memorable festive celebration for residents in the Gwagwalada, Nyanya, Lugbe, Mararaba, Kuje, and Karu in the Abuja region, and in Ahoada in Rivers State, as Nigeria’s leading Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider, GOtv Nigeria, recently launched improved signals strength for their viewing pleasure.

With this go-live of improved services, residents of these cities now enjoy improved broadcast of local and international programming, including the pop-up holiday channel on GOtvchannel 29. The channel which launched on 15 December 2022 will air till 3 January 2023. The channel will showcase movies and shows produced by majority of black-owned content houses as well big budget shows from Hollywood and other international markets.

Residents of these cities who wish to join the growing community of GOtv subscribers can take advantage of ongoing GOtv Jolli offer to buy a GOtv decoder, a GOtenna with one-month Jolli subscription for N4,900, instead of N6,900. The GOtv decoder comes with over 65 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, which are carefully selected to cater for a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs.

There’s also the ‘GOtv Bumpaaa Festive’ offer aimed at rewarding customers this season. To benefit from this offer, simply renew your subscription before it expires, and you will be upgraded to a higher package for free. The offer starts on December 19 and will be on till January 24.

GOtv is the home of quality and affordable family entertainment. Customers can access the rich library of content by subscribing to any of GOtv packages such as the GOtv Supa for N5, 500, GOtv Max for N4, 150, GOtv Jolli for N2, 800 or GOtv Jinja for N1, 900, monthly.

Line-up of channels on GOtv packages includes Africa Magic channels – AMHausa, AMYoruba, AMIgbo, Honey, WWE, SuperSport channels, KIX, StarLife, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Zee World, Telemundo, CNN International, Al Jazeera, Discovery Family, B4U Movies, TNT Africa, MTV Base, HIP TV, M-Net Movies 4, ROK, Discovery ID, Nat Geo Wild, Da Vinci Kids, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Jim Jam and many more. GOtv Nigeria services are now available in 48 cities across 25 states in Nigeria, making it the digital terrestrial television (DTT) service with the widest coverage in the country.

Existing customers can walk into any of our dealer shops across Nigeria or download the GOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal or dial *288# to recharge and stay connected without interruptions.

