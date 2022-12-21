Cardtonic, a leading gift card trading platform, is reminding customers that its Steam Heat campaign is coming to a close. The 30-day campaign, which began on 20 November, is aimed at promoting the trading of Steam gift cards by offering increased rates to customers who sell their cards to Cardtonic.

“We’ve had a great response to the Steam Heat campaign, and we’re excited to see so many of our customers taking advantage of the opportunity to sell their unused Steam gift cards and get top cash for them,” said a representative from Cardtonic. “But time is running out, and the campaign ends tomorrow, so we’re making a final call to all of our customers to take part and turn their Steam gift cards into cash at unbelievable rates before it’s too late.

“To participate in the Steam Heat campaign, customers simply need to visit the Cardtonic website or download the Cardtonic app on Apple Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android to sell your Steam gift cards. The campaign ends 20 December. So don’t miss out on this chance to get maximum value for your gift cards.

For more information on how to sell your Steam gift cards, visit the Cardtonic website at www.cardtonic.com.

PRODUCT LINKS

PLAYSTORE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.appAPPSTORE: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084HELP CENTER: https://help.cardtonic.com

