Gift cards are a great innovation of financial technology which have made transactions more convenient for people.

In a large economy like Nigeria where local and foreign businesses thrive easily and rapidly, it is only thoughtful to sell gift cards to customers.

Businesses create and issue gift vouchers to their customers to create brand awareness, generate more sales revenue and also reward loyal customers by giving them some discounted sales on each gift card transaction.

People buy gift cards to enable them to make smooth and convenient transactions in the store. Some believe that gift cards are the best gift option to give their loved ones and families on special occasions like birthday anniversaries, weddings, and festive seasons like Christmas.

Gift cards are unique because they represent money value stored in a voucher which can be used to buy gift items from a store. However, the monetary value of the gift card made them an asset which can be resold to get back cash.

Therefore, if you have a gift certificate you may not need to use for store transactions, you can sell it for cash or cryptocurrency.

This article will give you a full highlight on how you can easily sell gift cards in Nigeria.

What is a Gift Card?

A gift card is a voucher preloaded with a specific amount of money used for online and in-store transactions.

They are usually issued in two formats namely; physical gift vouchers and virtual gift vouchers.

These two types of gift cards have the same monetary value when redeemed at the store.

Gift cards are sold in different monetary denominations to ensure every user affords to buy one.

The most popular gift card denominations are $5, $10, $25, $50 and $100.

Where to sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa where trading of assets and commodities is quite widespread.

The high demand and use of gift vouchers in Nigeria also created the market for gift card trading.

There are many online platforms where people can sell gift cards for cash or cryptocurrency in Nigeria.

Prestmit is the best gift card trading platform in Nigeria today. It offers gift card traders a unique and seamless way of trading their gift cards at the best rate.

The platform possesses some unusual features that make it the first choice of all gift card traders In Nigeria.

Selling gift cards on Prestmit will give you an unusual trading experience as you enjoy these features;

● Multiple Payment Options.

● High-Security Protocol.

● Instant Payment.

● Swift Customer Service.

● Simple User Interface.

● Automated Gift Card Calculator.

● High Rates On Digital Assets.

The most interesting part of the Prestmit platform is the high rates on assets, traders enjoy the best gift card rates on every trade.

How to sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

Now that you discovered the best place to sell your gift vouchers in Nigeria, it’s also important that you also know how to sell gift cards in Nigeria on the Prestmit platform.

Although you may not need this short tutorial because the platform has a user-friendly interface which is quite easy to navigate, you may still need it as a first-timer.

1. Firstly, visit the app store and download the Prestmit app and sign up with your correct details.

2. Click on “Buy and Sell Gift Cards” and select “Sell Gift Cards”.

3. Select “Payout Method” and choose either Naira, Cedis, Bitcoin or USDT.

4. Click on “Gift Card Category” and select any gift card from the list of available gift cards.

5. Click on “Gift Card Type” and choose from the type of your gift card category. For example, USA physical Steam card or a UK physical Steam card.

6. Click on “Amount” and type in the amount of the gift voucher you want to trade. The rate calculator automatically shows the amount you’ll be paid.

7. Upload the card image if you have a physical gift card. Also, paste your Bitcoin or USDT address in the box provided for BTC/USDT Address if you want to sell for crypto.

8. Type the code of the card in the comment box if it’s a virtual gift card.

9. Click on P.ceed, review the details and click on Submit Trade.

10. Payment will be made instantly after the trade is approved.

Conclusion

Gift cards have come to stay as they have eroded the need for cash payments and the tradition of buying gift items.

People can use gift vouchers for their daily online and in-store transactions and still sell the balance for cash or cryptocurrency.

Gift voucher trading is not rocket science when you trade with an outstanding platform like Prestmit.

All you need to do is download the app and start enjoying a whole new trading experience.

