What would N100 million do for your business? Would you buy more equipment, acquire a bigger warehouse, move to a larger office space, hire more professionals or expand your supply chain?

Whatever the “Next Level” means for your business, you can achieve it with Polaris Bank’s SME Loan products available on VULTe digital Bank.

Get up to N100 million to take your business to the next level with the following products:

• Overdraft: This is a safety net for SMEs to manage fluctuations in cash inflow or respond to emergencies. This facility allows you overdraw your account.

• Term Loan: This facility offers competitive interest rate and allows you spread payment over a period of up to 24 months.

To get started, follow the 5 simple steps below:

• Click on SME Loan Market Place on the VULTe app or website

• Select loan type and purpose

• Input amount required

• Enter pin to accept provisional offer letter

• Upload all necessary documents

If you are new to VULTe, download the app now on GooglePlay and IOS App Store or simply visit www.vulte.ng to get started.

VULTe is a digital Bank by Polaris Bank and available to new and existing customers.

