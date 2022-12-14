The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been adjudged as a Level-5 ‘Platinum Level’ organization with exceptional performance in service delivery and good corporate governance, according to BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) report.

The award rates NPA with exceptional performance level of 91.25%. This means that NPA performance far exceeded expectations due to exceptionally high quality of work in all essential areas of responsibility, resulting in an overall quality of work that is superior, exceptional or unique, Persecondnews reports.

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) had deployed Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) to showcase to Nigerians and the international communities the world-class standards NPA now demonstrates.

Following a marching order to the Bureau in November, 2019 to deploy the Tool in all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), three key objectives in focus are determine the current strengths and weaknesses of an organization through an assessment of processes and practices; identify priority areas for action and plan to address gaps from the assessment; showcase and celebrate good practice.

Speaking at the presentation of report of BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) administered on NPA at its headquarters in Lagos, the Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), D.I. Arabi, lauded the zeal and commitment of NPA’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko to reform and ensure the agency’s systems and operations remain strong, responsive, robust, private sector oriented and in line with international best practices.

He also commended the patience and focus with which NPA worked with the BPSR SAT team to see all the objectives successfully realized.

Mr Arabi said: “This is an important reform exercise which noticeably would boost NPA’s contribution to government effort to reposition and enhance the national economy.

“It is indeed a great honour and pleasure for me to witness and present opening remarks though regrettably virtually at this epoch making event of showcasing the lofty qualities discovered in the process of deploying the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) in NPA and rewarding its good practices as well as present helpful recommendations for improved service delivery.

“May I take this early opportunity to specially and most cordially recognize the valuable leadership, inspiring guidance and tireless support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on matters of boosting the capacities of MDAs to deliver on campaign promises of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Managing-Director and his amiable Team for the tremendous support and warm cooperation they exhibited since this engagement was brokered.

“At first, when the journey to diagnose the current health status of NPA commenced in May 18th, 2022, there were palpable doubt expressed by the both the Management and staff as over the purposes for which the results of the exercise would be used for. Here we are today, not only to present the Report and Award to the Management of

“Having received express permission of the Management to administer the tool to various categories of NPA’s staff, who were encouraged to be very objective in responding to the one hundred statements of good practice designed around nine domain areas, the BPSR SAT team further engaged the NPA’s zonal offices for in-depth evaluation and holistic views.’’

Mr Arabi added: “As we may be aware, due to so many global phenomena including the COVID-19 pandemic has indeed taken a drastic toll on human, the economic and social existence of man, the world today is defining a new age, the underpinnings of our society and institutions from how we work to how we create value, govern trade, learn, and innovate.

“The introduction of SAT at this period to identify strengths and weaknesses of MDAs is a practical effort Public Service Institutions (PSIs) must key-in to if they must redeem their usefulness and relevance in effectively and efficiently performing their core mandates.

“This tool, which has to its credit a United Nation Award is among the best innovation emanating from the Bureau to rank, reposition and reengineer organizational performance for delivery the gains of good governance.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as we present our findings on this independent, impartial and comprehensive assessment on the current health status of NPA and celebrate its performance, it is imperatives to state at this juncture that to realize the benefits of the assessment rest on the readiness of NPA to start moving strategically with the identified priority areas for action planning that will have maximum impact, both immediately and over the longer term.

“A number of opportunities for improvement were identified during the assessment even where the statement of good practice was fully met. The findings and priority areas for action from the assessment need to align and support NPA longer term direction: its vision, mission, strategies and performance measures.

“Permit me at this juncture to once more appreciate the zeal and commitment of the Managing Director to reform and ensure the agency’s systems and operations remain strong, responsive, robust, private sector oriented and in line with the international best practices.

“As Bureau, we are indeed willing to collaborate with the agency to sustain its achievements, support areas where work is in progress and address areas where performance is weak.

“Among many recommendations, we are looking forward to see NPA create a structure of Committee, team, change drivers, whose composition is drawn across various components with significant level of authority, credibility and leadership qualities, to drive change along the desired strategic objectives in the NPA.

“As I conclude, permit me to thank the BPSR SAT team who worked assiduously to lead the process and produce the report we are presenting today. It is indeed a satisfaction and inner fulfillment seeing our efforts being productive and making history for generations to acknowledge.’’

Mr Arabi, however, urged NPA to give wholesome attention to the recommendations of the bureau as an important organ among the generating agencies of the Federal Government while looking forward to more feats in the nearest future.

The NPA operations and development in Nigeria began in the middle of the 19th century. NPA is charged with the ownership and administration of land and water within port limits, planning and development of port operational infrastructure and leasing and concession of port infrastructure and setting benchmark for tariff structure.

In May 2022, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) deployed its self-assessment tool (SAT) at the NPA. The overall objective of the deployment was to identify NPA’s strengths and weaknesses as a first step towards improvement and optimal performance.

Overall, the general findings including areas of strengths and weaknesses as well as opportunities for improvement have been set out from the assessment and are as follows:

Summary of key findings: A. Key Areas of Strength — Strategic Governance

• The Board provides the governance/policy framework and direction for NPA to function.

• The Board understands its roles and responsibilities to NPA and performs them in accordance with extant provisions and guidelines.

• The Board ensures the development and implementation of clear policies to guide operational leadership and responsiveness of NPA to stakeholders needs.

• There are no conflict or duplication of roles between the function of NPA and the supervisory Ministry.

Strategic Planning and Operational Leadership

• NPA has a defined vision, mission and mandate that makes clear its powers, roles and responsibilities.

• NPA is structured to achieve its core mandate towards the attainment of its vision, mission and strategic objectives which have been effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders and well understood by staff.

• NPA’s strategy incorporates the needs of customers/service users, makes appropriate provisions for capturing stakeholders’ contributions and contains arrangements for measuring progress against objectives.

• NPA provides mechanism to adjust its plan to match with realities of progress reviews Senior management work together as a team to effectively guide NPA and meet regularly with the staff to set direction, motivate and reinforce set standards for operational functions and service delivery.

Financial Management

• NPA has adopted a robust financial and accounting policies that comply with Financial Regulations and are clearly reviewed to ensure efficient and reliable financial reporting (For instance, the agency has Adopted IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard) for its financial operation, use REMITA for revenue generation and expenditure).

• NPA prepares comprehensive annual budget that adequately reflects its strategic plan, provides an indication of sources of funding and apply standard tool such as Medium Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework

• NPA budgeting processes apply activity-based costing that incorporates direct and indirect costs and takes into consideration current operating model.

• NPA has established a system for carrying out periodic review and reporting on budget performance with responsibility for review and reporting assigned to named officers

• NPA has an internal audit capacity that monitors and evaluates the implementation and effectiveness of its processes and procedures.

• NPA financial liabilities are recorded and monitored as part of the management processes and to facilitate comprehensive financial reporting.

• Internal control staff in NPA have the required expertise and experience in financial process and performance review, monitoring and evaluation. More than 80% of the staff of Internal Audit Division are 2nd degree holder, Chartered Accountant as well as members of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria

• NPA has appropriate life assurance/ insurance policy to protect the Organisation, its people, assets and services.

Procurement Processes

• NPA has keyed-in to the e-Procurement policy of the government and consequently established adequate systems, procedures and experienced personnel with requisite capacity to execute its procurement activities.

• NPA awards contracts only to bidders that complied with all the qualifications for procurement process and procedures.

• Relevant Committees charged to oversee every procedure of procurement in NPA as stipulated by 2007 Public Procurement Act were in place and discharge their functions according to the provisions of the Act

procurement staff in the NPA had contract management expertise and a record of accomplishment of quality and timely delivery on procurement plan

• NPA ensured that the procurement records are maintained for a period of ten years from the date of the award in accordance with the 2007 PPA

Operational and Service Delivery Processes

• NPA has a system (e.g. dedicated telephone line(s), email addresses, website that complies with FG Scorecard for ranking MDAs’ websites and suggestion boxes at appropriate locations) that affords citizens the opportunity to report and track their complaints for purposes of ascertaining if they have been addressed

• There was an effective system and relevant mechanisms in NPA for capturing feedback from stakeholders and the information is used to create innovative ways of working.

• NPA has a unit (e.g. ACTU, SERVICOM or special unit under the CEO) to address frontline service delivery and corruption issues.

• Senior management made strategic decisions and controls its operational functions and services in line with Government policy frameworks (Freedom of Information Act, SERVICOM, etc.) for ensuring accountability to service users, stakeholders and the wider community

• NPA has a robust system to redress grievances from the public and afford citizens the opportunity to report and track their complaints for the purpose of ascertaining if they have been addressed.

• NPA has established and continually applies an integrated policy for managing physical assets, including buildings, vehicles, office equipment and furniture

Human Resource Management

• NPA has established and implements a human resource management policy with objective criteria for recruitment, career development, promotion, remuneration, rewards and assignment of managerial functions.

• NPA has Human Resource Development Plan that addresses its present and future needs of the organization to ensure continued efficiency and effectiveness of operations and services.

• NPA management approaches and practices support a performance culture with established criteria or system for reward and recognition based on individual and team performance.

• NPA has a comprehensive plan for performance management.

NPA has standards set for health and safety of staff and the agency ensures good and conducive working conditions

• Job descriptions incorporating competency profiles have been established for all staff positions in the NPA and these are implemented through individual work plans discussed and agreed with supervisory officers.

Key Performance Management and Results

• NPA carries out routine monitoring of policies, systems, procedures, operations and services to guide continual improvement and continued relevance to beneficiaries and other stakeholders

• NPA carry out periodically assessment of its internal processes, effective use of resources and capacity to involve stakeholders in definition of service quality standards.

• NPA periodically measures public perception of its performance and impact to provide an indication of the effectiveness of its strategies

Partnership and Resource Mobilization

*NPA has policies and strategies for establishing and managing collaborative relationship with other respected and strategically relevant organizations.

* NPA develops and manages appropriate partnership agreements through stimulating and organizing task specific partnership and implements joint projects with public sector agencies that belong to the same policy and service sector.

* NPA identifies the need for long-term public-private-partnership and develops them where appropriate.

Key Performance Management and Results

· NPA periodically carries out assessment of the efficiency and effectiveness of its internal processes; effective use of resources and capacity to involve stakeholders in the definition of service quality standards

Key Areas of Weakness

• The Governing Board has no formal code of conduct, defining standards of behaviour to which individual Governing Board members and employees of the Organisation subscribe and adhere.

• NPA has not implements a strategy for mobilising resources from development partners to support achievement of strategic objectives

• NPA has not put in place mechanism to identify and measure areas of financial risk and prepares contingency plans to mitigate risk associated with changes in organisational income and funding streams

• The procurement staff have not signed an affidavit regarding their commitment not to engage in practices involving a conflict of interests. This is an innovation introduced by the Tool to improve adherence to the provision of PPA 2007.

• Performance culture with established criteria for reward and recognition based on individual and team performance was lacking

• Job descriptions incorporating competency profiles have not been established for all staff positions in NPA but not incorporated into the agency’s employee handbook.

• The Organisation has no structure (e.g. committee, team, change drivers, etc.) of the right composition with significant level of authority, credibility and leadership qualities, for managing change along the desired strategic objectives.

