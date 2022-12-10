Human and vehicular activities were brought to a standstill on Friday in Etim Ekpo, a densely populated community in Akwa Ibom State as the Young Peoples Party (YPP), took its ward-to-ward campaign for Senator Albert Bassey Akpan to the area.

This is the first time the party would hold a campaign rally since Senator Akpan was incarcerated.

The well-attended rally was led by Akpan’s running mate, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asuquo Amba (rtd) and other leaders of the party.

Also in attendance was Pastor Mrs Imabong Bassey Albert, wife of the governorship hopeful.

Interestingly, thousands of people of the area thronged the venue to welcome the YPP Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation, despite the absence of the governorship candidate, Senator Akpan.

Also speaking at the campaign rally, wife of the governorship candidate, Pastor Mrs Imabong Bassey Albert, said no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.

She said, “Senator Bassey Albert – OBA is still on the ballot; will win and don’t be despaired, no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.”

Other party stakeholders and candidates who spoke at the rally, said Senator Akpan would liberate Akwa Ibom from misrule.

Also speaking at the rally, the campaign council chairman, Emem Akpabio urged party’s supporters to remain calm and further noted that the temporary setback will not stop Senator Akpan from winning the 2023 governorship election.

He said the development was a temporary setback designed to test their faith and propel the YPP to the height of freedom.

He cited the Biblical figure, Joseph, who came from prison to become the prime minister of Egypt.

He also cited Nelson Mandela, who came from prison to become South African president.

“The mission to redeem Akwa Ibom State remains unstoppable,” he declared.

On his part, the State Chairman of the YPP, Mr. Nyeneime Andy, said YPP is growing stronger despite intimidations.

Andy said: “As a party, we have been intimidated, but with God, we are stronger.”

He said though some people have tried to make themselves God, but “Akwa Ibom people have taken a decision that there is no other way than to follow the example of our Lord Jesus Christ, and we worship no one apart from God.

Similarly, the Director General of Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Council, Pastor Sunny Ibuot, “YPP has come to change the dynamics. Akwa Ibom will be better. YPP will stop the reign of poverty, YPP will stop the reign of hunger.”

Some electorate at the event who spoke with newsmen, promised to vote Senator Akpa even in prison.

Some of them said they were not deterred by the court’s verdict which jailed Senator Akpan, hoping that the candidate will come out stronger and lead Akwa Ibom to a greater height.

