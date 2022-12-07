Interested Nigerian/Foreign airlines/carriers with requisite operating authorization and capacity are hereby invited to submit applications for the grant of NAHCON’s operation license in accordance with the prescribed application form, for the airlift of pilgrims under the State Muslim Pilgrims ’Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2023 Hajj.

The outbound airlift of intending Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia is schedule to commence in the third week of May, 2023, while the inbound (return journey) is to be in the third week of June, 2023.The airlift operation is expected to be conducted at Sixteen (16) designated airports in Nigeria and two airports in Saudi Arabia.

See Detailed publication: