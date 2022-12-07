The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) under the Presidency has hereby invites certificated Air Operators with requisite operating authorization and capacity to submit applications for the grant of NAHCON’s operation license in accordance with the prescribed application form, for the airlift of pilgrims under the NAHCON registered Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2023 Hajj Operations.

The outbound airlift of intending Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia is scheduled to commence in the third week of May, 2023, while the inbound (return journey) is to be in the third week of June, 2023.

The airlift operations would be at the designated Hajj airports in Nigeria and two (2) airports in Saudi Arabia.

Applicants are to note that aircraft with capacity to carry a minimum of 150 passengers and are capable to endure direct flight to Saudi Arabia and additional back-up aircraft are required for the operations. The aircraft to be deployed for the operations shall meet the safety and other regulatory requirements of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Details of the invitation are as follows in the attached announcement:

