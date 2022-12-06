Kalabash Technology Solutions Limited, a financial technology services firm based in Lagos, Nigeria that specializes in developing innovative payment solutions across multi sectors, announces its partnerships with travel giants – Wakanow, Air Peace, & United Nigeria in a bid to ease the travel cost burden on travelers during the holidays.

The fintech firm with its flagship payment solution, Pay Small Small allows passengers access to great travel deals and lockdown the best prices by paying as little as 25% of the total cost as a down payment and splitting the balance into convenient instalments from 24hrs to 6 months, completing payment before travel.

As the holidays approach, travelers can lockdown and book early bird rates for domestic/international flights and holiday travel packages with just 25% of the total cost without worrying about last-minute rush, price or fair increase. Pay Small Small (PSS) enables customers to overcome travel cost uncertainty.

CEO Kalabash, LadiOjuri reiterated the firm’s commitment to make payments more accessible, flexible and convenient for Africans through strategic partnerships. He said;

“The Christmas season is synonymous with incredibly high-ticket prices and we understand how strenuous travel can be during this period. As a company, our goal is largely focused on how we can continue to make payments less of a burden for Africans. We are excited to partner with some of the biggest names in Nigerian Travel, Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines and the leading online travel booking platform, Wakanow, to offer travelers a fresh experience with paying for travel. We are also excited about our growth as an organization as we continue to innovate and offer Africans the flexibility to travel with convenience, especially in this present economic clime. We owe this entirely to our partners and users for trusting us.”

To access Pay Small Small on Wakanow, Air Peace or United Nigeria Airlines, simply select Pay Small Small by Kalabash as your checkout option on partner websites.

For more information, contact hi@kalabash54.com, call +234 908 840 2900 or visit: www.kalabash54.com.

About Kalabash

Kalabash is a financial technology services firm focused on developing innovative payment solutions across multiple sectors. Our Flagship Product – Pay Small Small™ (PSS) is designed to help customers overcome travel cost uncertainty by locking down current costs with as little as 25% while the balance is paid in convenient installments before travel.

Benefits of Pay Small Small (PSS)

● No Credit Checks – no profiling, no credit checks, everyone is eligible.

● Access to Early Bird rates – Plan your trip, buy your ticket early and get access to cheaper prices.

● Flexible Repayment plans – Choose a repayment plan that works for you.

● No Collateral Needed – We are not going to ask for any collateral.

Visit: www.kalabash54.com to learn more.

