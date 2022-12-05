Christmas is just around the corner. It is a joyful time and just about to get better. As we begin to deck the halls with holly, lights, and beautiful trees, it’s important to remember that Christmas is a time to make unforgettable memories. The love of the season is one we share with family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances.

Many of us are already looking for the perfect gift to give our family and friends because it is that time of the year we have to share our love with family and friends. This time, we share gifts that would bring laughter and happiness to all around us.

Whether online or offline, you do not need to worry or fear that you will miss out on this reward, as there is enough to go around everyone regardless of where you may be.

As it is a season to share joy, TECNO seeks to reward their customers and express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to them uniquely. The yuletide season would be fantastic as customers who purchase TECNO smartphones at this time would be rewarded with gifts, hampers, vouchers, smartphones and a raffle draw ticket to be one of the 7 seven lucky winners of gift packages worth up to #1,000,000. These gifts would be delivered to the winners by the Blue Santa.

To be a lucky customer, walk into any of the selected TECNO outlets and purchase any of the devices in the Spark, Phantom, and Camon series to get gifts from TECNO and a raffle ticket that enters you for the final draw. It is a time to reward loyal customers and fans, so take advantage of it. If you are online, simply follow TECNO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. to participate.

The promotion is valid until December 31st. Terms and Conditions apply to this promo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

