You may have heard that the Nigerian Lottery Commission and UKGC are strong and well-known gambling authorities that offer a lot of perks. But what are their similarities and differences? All we can say here is that there are a lot of differences and we will compare both below. The goal is to help you understand both.

United Kingdom Gambling Commission

UKGC or United Kingdom Gambling Commission has been one of the best-known commissions of this kind in the world. It controls the gambling market in the United Kingdom as you can assume. The purpose of this commission is to issue licenses, control gambling operators, and protect players who want to play there. The

commission was significantly improved in 2005 after the Gambling Act. Many players would like to see the UKGC logo at the footer of the page. It means that the casino is safer and more appealing to the players. At the same time, it means that players have rights they can use if or when needed.

Some players will consider sites with UKGC licenses only. They believe these casinos are the safest and fairest of them all. The commission is well-known and they have been able to make sure online gambling and betting in the United Kingdom is safer than ever before. At the same time, sites without self-exclusion, such as non Gamstop casinos, are available for players who do not have gambling problems. Only people who are able to control themselves and do not spend whole days in the casinos can play on the websites without GamStop.

One major advantage UKGC has is GamStop. This is their self-exclusion platform . Its mission of it is to help players who have or will have a gambling addiction. A player who is worried about this will create an account at GamStop and he will distance himself from online gambling. Keep in mind that GamStop doesn’t work with land-based casinos. A player can choose how long his self-exclusion will last. Some will choose 6 months while others will choose 5 years. After this, there is no way to remove or bypass the self-exclusion.

Using GamStop is completely free and there are no hidden fees, costs, or anything similar. You can use it as long as you like and it will always remain free. Once you are done with your self-exclusion and let’s assume you have sorted your gambling addiction, you can join one of casinos not on GamStop at CasinoGap.org to contact their GamStop support representatives. Then, you can wait 24 hours and the self- exclusion will be removed. After that, a player can continue gambling and have fun once again.

UKGC still has some downsides. The main one is the cost of this license which is high.

It will cost a casino over £42,000 and the process can last up to 16 weeks. This means that the casino will need a high budget and a lot of time to offer the license to UK players. The second issue is the fact GamStop doesn’t cover land-based casinos as we have mentioned earlier.

The Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission

NLRC or The Nigerian Lottery Regulatory commission has been with us since 2005.

The commission was founded after the National Lottery Act was introduced in the country. The purpose of the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory commission is obvious. They should control lotteries in the country and make them more transparent for players. At the same time, we can see that the commission protects players and makes lotteries safer and more appealing to enjoy across Nigeria. The commission was created to be used for a long period of time and to make lotteries in the country better and safer.

The commission will have to issue licenses, control lottery operators, and check them for fairness and safety on a regular basis. All the things they discover about the operator are then sent to National Assembly and also the president.

In general, the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory commission is strong and effective. But, there is one major issue. It doesn’t affect online gambling. If we know that online gambling in Nigeria has been on the incline for years and the trend is going to last we can see this as a severe problem or downside. Sadly, Nigerian Lottery Regulatory

doesn’t provide effective responsible gambling tools, therefore gambling in Nigeria is not heavily controlled or licensed which can be a severe issue for some players.

Players need security when gambling online. Millions of players like this need the safety only a proper commission of this kind can provide. It would be ideal if the commission in question starts controlling online gambling.

The Final Word

As you can see, these two commissions do have similarities. The goal of both is to make betting and gambling safer and more appealing to players from the country. But, there are a lot of differences as well. All we can add is that we would like to see GamStop similar platform being added to the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory commission

any time soon. This is an extremely important advantage and one that can shape and make online gambling and betting so much better.

