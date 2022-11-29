Do you wish to know the only legit platform offering the best and Hot Gift Cards with High Rates in Nigeria today?

Are you looking for the best gift card rates you can get today in Nigeria 2022/2023?

Worry no more; I have good news for you here now.

RIDIMATrading Platform is the ultimate solution!

Yes! This platform is the perfect answer to all your questions regarding gift card rates and the selling of gift cards.

Ridima has the best gift cards with the highest rates currently selling on the platform.

It’s raining high rates on the Ridima platform right away, and I wouldn’t want you to miss out.

If you’re a gift card trader and wish to know the best-selling gift cards in 2023, this is for you.

I will show you the list of 10 Hot Gift Cards with High Rates on the Ridima Platform Today.

Let’s quickly see them; Read on.

10 Hot Gift Cards with High Rates on Ridima Platform

Here is the list of 10 Top Gift Cards with the highest rates on Ridima platform today.

1. Steam Gift Card

2. Razer Gold Gift Card

3. Vanilla/One Vanilla MasterCard

4. Walmart Visa Gift Card

5. Apple iTunes Gift Card

6. Sephora Gift Card

7. Macy Gift Card

8. Foot Locker Gift Card

9. Visa Gift Card

10. Nordstrom Gift Card.

1. Steam Gift Card

The Steam Gift Card is the number one Hot Gift Card on our list today with high rates.

Over the years, Steam Gift Card has maintained the top list of gift cards with the highest rates in Nigeria.

Many people enjoy trading this particular card because of its high Cash value in Naira.

The UK (GBP) Steam Physical Gift Card is one of the most popular and highest-selling cards on Ridima.

Below are the top-selling categories and rates per Naira for Steam gift cards.

• Steam UK Cards (£20 – £500) 700/N

• Steam UK Ecode (£20 – £500) 650/N

• Steam USA Cards ($100 – $500) 600/N

• Steam CHF (20 – 500) 570/N

• Steam EURO (€20 – €500) 520/N

• Steam USA ($50 – $99) 570/N

• Steam USA Ecode ($50 – $500) 530/N

• Steam EUR Ecode (€20 – €500) 490/N

2. Razer Gold Gift Card

The Razer Gold Gift Card is another hot gift card blazing with high rates on our platform today, available both as a physical card and Ecode PIN.

The U.S. Razer Gold Physical Cards and Ecodes are in hot demand than other categories of the Razer Gold cards.

Below are the top-selling categories for Razer Gold gift cards and their rates in Naira.

• Razer Gold ($100 – $1000) 560/N

• Razer Ecode ($25 – $1000) 510/N

3. Vanilla/OneVanilla MasterCard

Vanilla MasterCard and OneVanilla gift cards are part of the hot gift cards with high rates on the Ridima platform today.

However, the platform only redeems the Vanilla/OneVanilla MasterCard that starts with the following digits; 5432, 5164, and 5113.

Here are the best-selling card categories of the Vanilla Mastercard or OneVanilla gift cards.

• Vanilla/OneVanilla Mastercard USA ($300 – $500) – 5432/5164 550/N

• Vanilla/OneVanilla Mastercard USA ($100 – $299) – 5432/5164 510/N

4. Walmart Visa Gift Card

Walmart Visa Gift Card is among the top gift cards on the platform, with fantastic rates.

The Walmart Visa Cards are of different types, of which the Blue Colored Walmart Visa cards are not accepted on the platform.

Ridima platform only redeems the Walmart Visa Gift Cards starting with the following digits; 4786 or 4852.

Below are the hot selling categories of Walmart Visa cards with high rates.

• Walmart Visa ($300 – $500) – 4786/4852 540/N

• Walmart Visa ($100 – $299) – 4786/4852 510/N

5. Apple Gift Card (iTunes)

Apple iTunes gift card is one of the top gift cards with high rates over the years.

This card is hot and sells faster on the Ridima platform with excellent rates.

You can use the Apple (iTunes) cards to purchase different items from the Apple store, including; iPhones, iPods, and other Apple devices.

Below are the top Apple iTunes gift card categories with the highest rates.

• Apple iTunes USA ($100 – $500) 500/N

• Apple iTunes Finland (€50 – €200) 400/N

• Apple iTunes France (€50 – €200) 390/N

6. Sephora Gift Card

Sephora is a beauty retail brand that deals in women’s beauty products and offers its customers gift cards.

These cards can be redeemed for cash on Ridima’s platform at the highest possible rates.

Both the Physical cards and Ecodes are accepted on the platform.

The Sephora card has so many denominations and categories but not at high rates at the moment.

Below is the top-selling category of Sephora Gift Card right now.

• Sephora Cards ($100 – $500) 480/N

7. Macy Gift Card

The Macy gift card Trade is an exciting card trade blazing with high rates currently on Ridima.

Macy has the Physical card and Ecodes, and all are accepted on the Ridima platform.

The gift card has a few categories, and only one of the categories has the highest rate now.

Below is the best Macy gift card category currently selling at high rates.

• Macy ($100 – $500) 500/N

8. Foot Locker Gift Card

Footlocker gift card is also another type of gift card with high rates you can get today.

This card comes as a Physical card and Ecode PIN, which both are accepted on the Ridima platform.

The top category of Foot Locker gift cards selling at the highest rate is the one below.

• Footlocker ($100 – $500) 520/N

9. Visa Gift Card

The Visa Gift Card is one of the hot gift cards you can redeem at a very high rate on Ridima.

The Ridima platform only accepts Visa gift cards starting with any of the following digits; 4358, 4034, 5113.

The top gift card categories of the Visa cards with the highest rates include;

• Visa Cards ($300 – $500) – 4358/4034/5113 520/N

• Visa Cards ($100 – $299) – 4358/4034/5113 510/N

10. Nordstrom Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Cards are among the most popular gift cards with high rates in Nigeria today.

You can use the Nordstrom gift card to buy high-end fashionable items online and in retail stores.

Only the physical Nordstrom gift cards are accepted in the Ridima Trading Platform.

USA physical Nordstrom gift card is the top-selling card among the categories.

Below here is the Nordstrom gift card category with the highest rate now.

• Nordstrom ($100 – $500) 520/N

Conclusion:

So, this is all you need to know about the 10 Hot Gift Cards with High Rates on Ridima Platform today.

Also, these are the top gift cards with the highest rates currently in Nigeria 2022/2023.

You can always get these gift cards and trade them comfortably on the Ridima Platform.

You will enjoy peace of mind when you trade or sell your gift cards on Ridima.

Quickly visit the website at https://myridima.com and start trading ASAP.

Enjoy!

