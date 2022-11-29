Gambling industry in Nigeria has been growing on a steady basis. There was a decline in 2016 due to economic reasons but after that, we can see steady growth period. Nigerian players like football and eSports. They like betting on these and once again we can add that the trend is continuing and growing on a regular basis. But, there is more to know about all of this and we will reveal important facts below.

Factors Causing the Growth of the Nigerian Gambling Market

Nigeria is an actively developing country, and for each branch of industry that is growing there can be dozens, if not hundreds, of factors behind this growth. In case of the Nigerian gambling market, we’ve distinguished three such reasons.

The Popularity of Mobile Gambling Keeps Increasing

According to numerous statistics and surveys, Nigerians love to bet on games that can be accessed from a phone. A while back there were 153 million smartphone users. In 2021 that number was over 182 million and it has been growing ever since. Considering this, the choice between mobile vs. web-based gaming for Nigerians is obvious. This trend is likely to keep dominating the gambling scene here.

According to NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), the number of smartphone users has increased by 50% during the last couple of years. Once again, this trend is actual and it will continue to be active.

Players like betting using a smartphone. They can bet literally anywhere and use special apps that make the whole process easier. At the same time we can see that they can easily deposit funds using an e-wallet or specialized app and they can withdraw the winnings without the need to use a computer.

New Regulations Make the Industry Safer

One of the reasons why gambling is becoming more and more popular in the country is the improved regulation of iGaming operators. Many of such operators listed on NonStopCasino are not yet registered under any access blockers such as GamStop, but due to the regulations they can still be safely payed at. How come?

Nowadays, Nigeria has several regulatory authorities that monitor gambling market. For instance, there is LSLB (Lagos State Lotteries Board), which has offered over 40 licenses to operators. The goal is also to make the whole process more transparent and more suitable for new operators. Thanks to this, players now can enjoy some of the biggest casinos right here.

Then we have EIRS (Edo State Internal Revenue Service) and their mission to allow operators to update the licenses and also pay tax. This organization will have to update the list of supported and available operators any time soon which should help players find a reputable place to gamble.

Last but not least, NLRC (National Lottery Regulatory Commission) gave licenses to the related operators on the state and also on the federal level. In simple terms, players have more safe and fair places to bet and enjoy the lottery.

Collaboration Between Global and Local Operators

An additional reason why online gambling has been growing in Nigeria for a long time and why it should continue to grow is cooperation. We can see that a lot of world-known operators and companies are partnering with local ones. The examples here are Sirplay, Intralot, and many more. Keep in consideration that this affects casinos, betting sites, lottery, and even bingo so we can see the collaboration all over the board.

This is a clear advantage. It allows Nigerian players to play more games enjoy better bonuses and play at well-known and extremely popular casinos available all the time.

Now Is the Best Time to Implement a Self-Exclusion Program

Considering the recent dramatic increase of gambling, Nigerian players need and must get a self-exclusion program. We can give you countless data and facts about these tools but all we can say in the end is that these are mandatory.

Let’s look at GamStop. Players who have an issue can create an account at GamStop and distance themselves from online gambling. Nigerian players need the same thing. They need the ability to limit themselves from online gambling as soon as possible and they need to be able to enjoy the safety of the platform. We would like to see the same platform as GamStop. It is free, and effective and it helps players easily. The method is one of the best and one that has been used and wanted by players all over the world.

If we know that the number of gamblers in Nigeria is going to rise on a daily basis we can deduce that GamStop-alike program is mandatory now. There is no need to wait any longer. The Sooner players have the ability to use the platform, sooner they can get help and can protect themselves from gambling addiction.

Waiting to add GamStop similar platform doesn’t make sense. It is needed in any country where people like to gamble. Nigerians love to gamble on a daily basis hence a platform of this kind is mandatory.

Concluding Thoughts

Online gambling and betting in Nigeria is popular entertainment in Nigeria, and it is going to become even more common and desirable any time soon. This means that Nigerian players need and must get platform for self-exclusion as soon as possible. The right time is now and players need this advantage in their life. On the other hand, a platform of this kind will not have many downsides. It is optional and a player can use it if he wants or when he wants.

