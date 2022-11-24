Let’s imagine a case where you are a gambler from Nigeria and you are worried about gambling addiction. You will want to distance yourself from online gambling. This is relatively easy when you play at operators located in Nigeria. But, what if you are playing at sites that are outside Nigeria? Well, you still have a few options and today we will reveal which ones are the best and why.

Local Self-Exclusion Like GamStop Provided By Operator

Some players don’t know about this feature. All you have to do is to contact the operator using the customer support method you like (live chat is the most common choice) and ask them to block your account. They will do this, and you are unable to gamble at the site. There is no way you can skip or bypass this ban. You can choose how long it will last, and that’s it.

Only once the self-exclusion is expired you can contact the support again and ask them to remove the ban. Once they remove it, you can play games at the same operator again. This is a free method and one that works well.

It is the best way because the players can decide whether or not they want to self-exclude themselves from casino sites. Obviously, schemes like GamStop are much better in some cases because they work with all licensed operators. However, when you play on casino sites not on GamStop self-exclusion like NonGamStopBets ones, you still have to use local responsible gambling tools provided by operators. Keep in mind that not all operators have this offer. Some have limitations, and others will tell you to use one of the next methods we will reveal. Luckily many operators either have this feature or are going to add it any time soon.

Block Bank Transactions

Many banks these days have the option to block all transactions that are directed toward gambling sites. This works for betting sites as well. In a nutshell, you will contact your bank and ask them to block all transactions that are going to be used for online gambling. They will do this and as such, you cannot use your card or your bank account to gamble.

This method is only effective if you are using credit cards, debit cards, a bank account, or any other payment method where you will use these to fund it. For instance, e-wallets such as Skrilland Neteller will require you to add a bank account or a card as a funding source.

Some banks will implement this ban immediately. Others will need some time, and the third will do this within the specific time frame. However, some banks can remove the ban after some period, while others will keep it active as long as you like. You should go to your bank or call customer support and ask them about available options and how this all works.

With some banks, you can do this within the app or just by calling support. Others will require you to come to the bank and limit your account. This is the right moment to ask them about additional elements of the process, such as how long it will last and how you can remove it.

GamBan

Yes, you can still use Gamban if a self-exclusion program is unavailable in your region. This is software, and as such, you must install it on your device. Install it on the device you have been using for gambling most frequently. Once it is done, you can choose the subscription and configure the app. Now you are ready.

The software will block all sites that are related to gambling and betting. There is no way around it. You won’t be able to access the site hence you cannot create an account, log in to your old account or etc. As a matter of fact, you are unable to load the homepage of the casino!

Once the subscription expires, you are able to remove the app, and you can gamble again. This method is very appealing due to the fact it works with all kinds of operators and gambling sites. There are no limitations or issues you have to worry about.

The software is available for all platforms you can imagine. It will run perfectly well on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. Just keep in mind that removing the app is not possible until self-exclusion expires.

BetBlocker

As you can see from the name, this software will block your bets. There are around 7000 sites that cooperate with Betblocker, and new ones are added daily.

This is another app or software. Once it is installed and you configure it, the software will block gambling and betting sites. There is no way around it, and you cannot uninstall the app before the subscription expires. Only once you are done with self-exclusion or the ban you can remove the app and gamble again.

The app will run on any operating system you may use, and it is easy to install, configure and use as long as you need it. Due to the fact more and more sites are going to become part of this app, more sites will be limited once you want to gamble online.

The Final Word

If you want to distance yourself from casinos that are not located in Nigeria, these methods can help you. All of these are well-known and effective methods that will work for all sorts of gambling and betting sites. Using each one is simple and straightforward, so you don’t have to worry about it. Just pick the one you like and start.

