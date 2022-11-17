Burna Boy has been announced as the brand ambassador for the No.1 TWS and Smartwatch brand in Africa.

The brand made this announcement via its social media platforms. The singer also confirmed the news via his accounts. Responding to the news, the singer said:

“This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world, and this should be a lesson to every African out there: no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter where you’re from, you are a king.”

Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has no doubt impressed the music community all over the country seeing as he has lived up to his title of being an African Giant. This is not by a stroke of luck; Burna Boy is one the most consistent top player in the industry. The Grammy award winner has been nominated for over 47 awards locally and internationally.

Speaking to the brand’s Country Marketing Manager, David Onyeneke, he said

“Burna Boy is a huge inspiration to a lot of young people. His consistency in the music industry and his journey to becoming one of Africa’s biggest artists is something we, at Oraimo, find very relatable to our journey as a brand. We are confident that Burna Boy is a perfect fit for the brand.”

Oraimo has earned its spot as the leading mobile brand accessory in Nigeria with innovative solutions like HavyBass technology.

The HavyBass™ is a sound-tuning technology which tunes all oraimo audio products like Wireless Stereo Earbuds, Wireless Headphones, Wireless Earphones, Wireless Headsets, Wired Earphones, and Wireless Speakers providing a variety of listening options for Afrobeats lovers.

With the rise of Afrobeats both locally and internationally it makes sense for the brand to expand its existing customer base to aid brand globalisation.

Other innovative accessories like earphones, watches and power banks; personal care products such as trimmers, toothbrushes, body fat weight scales and vacuum cleaners are also part of the oraimo product range.

Oraimo has continuously embraced innovation, always staying ahead to deliver quality and desirable products for its users.

We’re all excited about this new collaboration and can’t wait to see what amazing projects this partnership births.