SportyBet is a brand of Sporty Group, a global sports entertainment, and technology company, and it is a pan-African market leader with licensed operations throughout Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

SportyBet is widely recognized as the most innovative betting platform in Africa, delivering a world-class mobile user experience with carefully considered product design, a focus on speed and performance, and its native Android and iOS applications.

After a highly successful first season working with the European and Spanish Champions, SportyBet are delighted to renew as Real Madrid’s Official Sports Betting Partner.

“We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Real Madrid. Their commitment to excellence is aspirational to our organization and we’re looking forward to bringing their brand of entertainment to the forefront on the African continent.” Sporty Group’s Brand Director, Oluchi Enuha said.

The continuation of Sporty Group’s strategic partnership with Real Madrid will enable the creation of unique and exciting entertainment, experiences, and promotions for football fans across Africa.

About Sporty Group:

Sporty Group, owners of SportyBet, is a consumer internet and technology business with an unrivalled sports media, gaming, social, and fintech platform which serves millions of daily active users across the globe via technology and operation hubs across more than 10 countries and 3 continents.