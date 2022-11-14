The first set of 62 winners have emerged in the ongoing Polaris Bank Save & Win promo.

The Bank in a statement said that the 62 lucky winners emerged across the six geo-political zones, winning N100,000 each during the draw which held on Friday at its headquarters in Lagos is in commemoration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Advertising Regulatory Commission of Nigeria (ARCON).

The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event as well as over 400 customers through the Bank’s virtual network and social media handles.

Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, said that the event was significant because it was a testament of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians.

Ezurike noted that the reward is aimed at encouraging more people, existing and prospective customers alike to save and invest their money. “In tough times like this, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day,” he added.

He emphasised that customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N5,000 in their Savings account. He also noted that non-customers of the Bank can participate for a chance to win in the draws by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N5,000 before the next draw date.

Ms. Susie Onwuka of the FCCPC; Doris Itegbe and Bolajoko Odusoga of ARCON attested to the free, fair and transparent draw that threw up the winners.

The representatives of the regulatory bodies commended the Bank for making good its promise to winners of the independence draws.

Below are four (4) ways to participate in the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo:

1. Download VULTe on iOS and the App store to open a Polaris Savings Account or dial USSD *833*0# on your phone or log into Polaris Bank savings portal.

2. Grow your account by N5,000 or more for 30 days or 3 months to qualify for monthly & quarterly draws respectively; by N50,000 for 3 months to qualify for special draws.

3. If your account is dormant, you can reactivate your account without visiting the Bank by simply logging into the portal; accept the terms and conditions, and update the required details the Bank may need.

4. Follow the Bank’s handles @polarisbankltd across all social media platforms or visit the website to stay updated.

Polaris Bank, adjudged Digital Bank of the Year 2021 and 2022, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.

