Have you ever thought about taking out a payday loan? Payday loans can be risky, there’s no doubt about that – after all, with huge APR costs and repayments often being substantially greater than the original borrowed amount. However, with that being said, obtaining payday loans shouldn’t have to be a major challenge, and there are several steps you can take to get the best payday loans. Hopefully, this short guide will help ensure you get the best payday loans for your needs.

Payday Loan Costs

Payday loans can potentially be a short-term fix to tide you over until your next payday – hence the name. However, you should never take out a payday loan without first fully calculating how much you’ll be able to afford and when you’ll be able to pay this back.

After all, the costs of payday loans can increase. The easiest way to demonstrate this is by looking at a few examples of how the cost of payday loans can increase. One company that offers payday loans is payday loans.

Let’s assume an average APR of 400% on a £100 loan over a single month. In this case, you’ll have to pay back £133.33 – 33.33% more than you borrowed, although potentially a manageable sum. However, the costs can begin to get a lot more significant if you borrow a larger amount or let the loan roll on for a little while. For example, if you wanted to repay that £100 loan in a year’s time, you’d suddenly be looking at an amount repayable of over £400.

As such, payday loans can be a good option if you need short-term cash. However, if you need a longer-term loan (especially for large sums of money), payday loans may not be the way to go.

How to Get the Best Payday Loans

So, you’re now confident that you can afford to repay your chosen payday loans, and you know the type, value, and term of payday loan you’ll be able to afford. This is vital in choosing the best payday loans for your needs! Here, you can begin looking at the different options. You should consider the following key things when looking for the best payday loans. You can use your payday loan for anything you want from buying a moped for sale to moped insurance.

APR

Not every payday loan is created equally. With this thought in mind, you should always look for a payday loan with an affordable APR. Over a one-month loan for £100, the difference in repayments between a 200% APR and 500% is just shy of £25 (25% of the original loan amount).

So, be sure to look out for a payday loan that offers good APR rates. However, it’s important to keep in mind that APR with payday loans will almost always be higher than traditional loans, so don’t leave this to chance!

Repayment Times

Another factor you should consider is the available repayment times. Ideally, you should look for a lender that allows you to repay your payday loan almost immediately; however, if this isn’t possible, you should try to find a payday loan provider that offers coverage for the required time. For example, if you are due to be paid a large sum of money in two months’ time that you know will cover the loan’s cost, but won’t have funds before then, you could end up in a lot of financial trouble.

Legitimacy

Not all payday loan “providers” are necessarily legitimate, and this could result in you providing financial details to a brand that’s not offering a genuine service. As such, you should always check the legitimacy of your payday loan provider by assessing the professionalism of their website and ensuring they are a genuine, authorised loan provider.

Final Thoughts

Payday loans can be handy tools if you need a small amount of money for a short period of time – for example, to pay for a week’s shopping before you get paid in a week or so time. However, payday loans should never be used for a longer-term solution, and this is crucial to keep in mind as part of your decision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

