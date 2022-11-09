Today, leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing kicked off its World Cup campaign themed #FeelItBetOnIt, designed to engage and reward BetKing customers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup games. They also unveiled the official TVC with would be aired nationwide through the World Cup season.

As part of the campaign, BetKing aims to reward its customers with several prizes worth over 400 million Naira. This will include an all-expense paid trip for 12 lucky customers & agents, millions in betting credits to customers and thousands of other consolation prizes ranging from TVs, smartphones, generators & BetKing merchandise.

Speaking at the event, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers, said, “At BetKing, we are deeply committed to celebrating the spirit of football and rewarding our customers. The World Cup gives us an opportunity to do just that. We have leveraged all touch points to ensure we provide our customers with an unforgettable experience. Through special odds and features being rolled out, we aim to bring the thrill and excitement of this exceptional global event to football fans nationwide.”

At the event, BetKing launched its new TV advert, focused on celebrating passion and expressive moments from the consumer’s perspective. They also shared their plan for the world, which is heavily centered on bringing the thrill of the world cup to their customers.

Commenting on the campaign, Adim Isiakpona, Chief Operating Officer stated “This is an opportunity for the brand to engage directly with our customers, agents, and stakeholders. From now through to December, we have a series of watch parties and roadshows planned to engage customers and give them a taste of that world cup feeling. we urge our customers to partake in the promotions as it promises to be rewarding.”

The #FeelItBetOnIt promo is open to both new and existing BetKing customers. To qualify, punters are required to place a bet with a minimum of N500 on an accumulator with at least 5 selections at 1.20 odds per selection. BetKing remains committed to shaping the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by providing trusted and quality services to customers.

About BetKing

BetKing is a sports betting and entertainment company offering online services in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia, and agency services in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball, and more, and customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings’ League and Colour-Colour. BetKing also offers agency opportunities for individuals who will come to be called Kingmakers once they sign up to deliver offline betting services to customers. BetKing is a product of SV Gaming Limited and the birth of the brand was initiated by evolution in strategy and the objective to offer more value to customers.

