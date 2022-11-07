To provide Nigerians with greater flexibility on the choice, design and features of their dream homes, a real estate firm, Mixta Africa, is set to unveil its latest offering, Zuma Plains, in Lagos.

Zuma Plains is a proposed 50-hectare estate located at the burgeoning Lagos New Town (LNT), between Beechwood Park and LNT Commercial Plots. It shares a border and lake with Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. It also has green parks and is designed to be inclusive for physically challenged people.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new project, the Country Manager, Mrs Sade Hughes, said Zuma Plains was conceived to provide freedom of expression for new homeowners.

“Zuma Plains gives you what you’ve always wanted. An empty canvas, surrounded by nature, where you can create your greatest piece; the home of your dreams.

“We know that perfection takes time and deliberate effort. In Zuma Plains, you have a development that puts you in the driving seat; you choose your home design, your finishing style and most importantly, your pace of construction,” she said.

Hughes stressed that Zuma Plains promises more than a great view, new owners will enjoy a well-designed estate with world-class infrastructure and in close proximity to Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

The Lagos New Town (LNT) is a Mixta Africa development that has experienced immense growth as a result of consistent infrastructure investments made over the years which has made it a prime area of interest for real estate investors.

Presently, over 5000 development units have been sold. It is estimated to host over 200,000 people with an array of residential homes, malls, parks, religious houses, schools, community centers and more when fully developed.

