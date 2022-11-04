Power Oil and the Indomie noodles both collaborated recently to visit camps occupied by displaced victims of the Lokoja flood, donating relief materials to help cushion the effect of the disaster.

This humanitarian exercise was carried out with the support of the wife of the inspector General of Nigeria, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, and with the involvement of the office of the first Lady of Kogi State Hajiya Rashida Yahaya Bello.

According to authorities, the flooding followed the persistent rainfall, the release of water from Ladgo dam in Cameroon which has caused the river Niger and Benue to overflow causing death while rendering many others homeless and helpless to find means of survival all by themselves.

The flood disaster has brought endless suffering. Many people have lost their lives in the floods, many their homes, their livelihoods. “We grieve with everyone who has suffered terrible losses as a result of this disaster. And we have the greatest respect for the efforts of the State government and security personnel in trying to ensure normalcy is restored which we all understand may take a while” said Valerie Amakulor, Brand Manager, Power Oil.

VIDEO LINK:

It is generally understood how such sharp turn of event can leave victims disorganized with little hope of survival through the coming days, however, physiological and safety needs remain open to be filled and most essential, which points clearly to the rationale behind the choice of items donated by the brands , ranging from Food Items (i.e Power Oil Pure Vegetable cooking Oil, Indomie Noodles, Dano Milk, Kellogg’s Cereal, Goodlife fruit drinks) Body and Feminine Care (i.e Kotex Sanitary Towels, Irish Spring Bath soap, Colgate Toothpaste, Toothbrush) and other necessities (i.e Mattresses, T-shirts, Hypo bleach).

“Coming together to act in times of crisis is a clear reflection of our company’s purpose to spread love to others and make a difference” she said.

“As brands, we are humbled to have touched the lives of the flood victims in Kogi State and say to everyone else to please “Listen To Your Heart” and “Show Some Love” Valerie concluded.

